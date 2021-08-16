Anzeige
Montag, 16.08.2021
WKN: A0M4YX ISIN: CNE100000437 Ticker-Symbol: USR 
PR Newswire
16.08.2021 | 15:04
Shanghai Electric Gives Toys and Gift Packages to Children of Thar Community to Celebrate Eid Al-Adha

SHANGHAI, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thar Coal Block-1 Power Generation Company, a Pakistan-based subsidiary of Shanghai Electric (601727.SS and 02727.HK) that operates the power plant, held a toy and gift drive on July 19 to celebrate Eid Al-Adha with children and their parents who inhabit the nearby villages of Thar Coal Block-1 Power Generation Company (PVT) Ltd and its 1320MW power plant. In time for this blessed festival that marks one of the most important days for the community, Shanghai Electric and its staff gifted over 200 kids with toys and gift packages, including cricket gear for boys and bangles, mehndi pastes and snacks for girls.