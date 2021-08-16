Anzeige
Montag, 16.08.2021
Spekulation der Woche: Beginn einer Rekordfahrt? Rallye setzt sich am Montag fort
WKN: A3CSS7 ISIN: US36809R2067 
Stuttgart
16.08.21
10:32 Uhr
2,660 Euro
-0,200
-6,99 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GAUCHO GROUP HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GAUCHO GROUP HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,5802,74016:18
16.08.2021
Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.: Gaucho Group Holdings to Present at Benzinga's Reopening Stocks Summit on Wednesday, August 18, 2021

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO), a company that includes a growing collection of e-commerce platforms with a concentration on fine wines, luxury real estate, and leather goods & accessories, today announced that it will be presenting at the Benzinga Reopening Stocks Summit taking place on August 18-19, 2021. Scott Mathis, CEO and Chairman of Gaucho Group Holdings, will present on August 18 at 2:20 pm for approximately 20 minutes.

DATE: Wednesday, August 18th

TIME: 2:20 pm ET

This will be a live, interactive online event where participants are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. It is recommended that participants pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. Sign up to get a free spectator pass for the event: https://www.benzinga.com/events/reopening-stocks-summit/

About Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.

For more than ten years, Gaucho Holdings' (gauchoholdings.com) mission has been to source and develop opportunities in Argentina's undervalued luxury real estate and consumer marketplace. Our company has positioned itself to take advantage of the continued and fast growth of global e-commerce across multiple market sectors, with the goal of becoming a leader in diversified luxury goods and experiences in sought after lifestyle industries and retail landscapes. With a concentration on fine wines (algodonfinewines.com & algodonwines.com.ar), hospitality (algodonhotels.com), and luxury real estate (algodonwineestates.com) associated with our proprietary Algodon brand, as well as the leather goods, ready-to-wear and accessories of the fashion brand Gaucho - Buenos Aires (gauchobuenosaires.com), these are the luxury brands in which Argentina finds its contemporary expression.

About Reopening Stocks Summit

The New Roaring 20's are here. As the economy reopens in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, certain sectors will be the fastest to bounce back. In this FREE 2-Day Masterclass, you will hear directly from the C-Suite Leaders of the companies who will lead the market rebound. Join us to see Live DD Presentations from the strongest stocks in Real Estate, Travel, Hospitality, and more. PLUS get advice from expert traders on how to trade these stocks for maximum profit.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.benzinga.com/events/reopening-stocks-summit/

Media Relations:

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.
Rick Stear
Director of Marketing
212.739.7669
rstear@gauchoholdings.com

Investor Relations:

TraDigital IR
John McNamara
917-658-2602
john@tradigitalir.com

SOURCE: Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/659908/Gaucho-Group-Holdings-to-Present-at-Benzingas-Reopening-Stocks-Summit-on-Wednesday-August-18-2021

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
