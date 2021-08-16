Musashi Technology Inc.: Musashi Goes Public with Listing on PanCake Swap and Activates Its Innovative Jackpot Pool

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Musashi Finance, an innovative DeFi and blockchain company having already deployed its technical infrastructure on the leading blockchain network has initiated its Initial Dex Offering (IDO) on Pancake Swap, after a successful earlier launch in the pre-sale.

The initiative enables the general public to access and purchase MUS Token, at the listed price of USD 0.045 per Mus Token and get access to the Musashi Financial Ecosystem. MUS is the native token of the Musashi ecosystem and enable its users to access the underlying products and services.

The MUS token is now available for public on the Pancake Swap, with a pair against BNB and other leading BEP-20 Tokens. A growing number of Musashi services also integrate the popular blockchain thanks to its low fees and compatibility with BEP20 standard blockchain smart contracts. MUS tokens can be swapped between BEP20-based tokens such as BNB, and IDO participants can access the MUS Tokens at fair prices while offering a significant growth opportunity for its early participants.

Musashi Cross-Chain Swap and Bridge

In the months ahead, the Musashi Team aims to extend its reach to multiple blockchain communities. In this regard, they plan to implement a cross-chain bridge so that the token can be deployed on other blockchain networks aside from the BEP20 based BNB Smart Chain network. Thus MUS Token is available for members of respective communities.

Currently, the development team is working on the bridge between Ethereum and BNB based Smart Chain Network to allow MUS token holders to be swapped against ETH-based Erc20 tokens in order to participate in the liquidity farming or staking pools from ETH-based DEX.

JackPot Pool

An excellent development for the Musashi community is the activation of the JackPot pool, allowing its users to get lucrative rewards while participating in the liquidity pool and getting the chance to hit the JackPot. This Jackpot pool, which will be operational by 30th of August, works based on the Multiple Winners and No Losers model as all JackPot pool participants have the chance to strike the jackpot if ticket has not been withdrawn yet. Once the reward is announced and distributed among winners.

All existing holders are eligible to participate in the JackPot pool. The CEO of Musashi, available at the occasion, said, 'The IDO offering on 15th of August will open up a new window of opportunity for crypto enthusiasts and those who believe in the vision of Japanese Samurai, war legends, and decentralization of power. Aside from offering a lucrative opportunity for the community to access MUS Token at lower prices during the IDO, we also enable the JackPot pool, an innovative and unique model never seen to date by anyone else.

'To enter into the Jackpot Pool, all you need is participation in the Jackpot pool, all users need to stake the required token or pairs in the jackpot pool. In return, participant will receive LP token as a ticket from the Jackpot Pool. The staked assets are used to perform yield farming or liquidity mining to generate Jackpot rewards. Just like other mining pools in Defi projects, the Musashi Jackpot Pool also incentivizes the users for their participation, with the distinction that all rewards are allocated and distributed to the 5 winners.' He continued discussing the Musashi Jackpot Pool

Future

Now that the core protocol work is complete, the Jackpot is enabled for existing holders, and the IDO offering is approaching very soon, Musashi will shift focus to solving a potentially harder challenge: further developments and adoption. Musashi compatibility makes it easy for users in the Musashi ecosystem to use its financial products and solutions. A dedicated staking pool will also be initiated by 25th of August whereby users can stake their MUS Tokens in to get lucrative staking rewards generated from tax and performance fees. In addition to the protocol's features, a comprehensive set of developer grants are planned to encourage developers to take the leap. Its scalability, speed, and cost will enable use cases and user experiences that no other Defi before Musashi could.

About Musashi

The Musashi.app blends blockchain-based innovation with rich Japanese heritage, history, and culture. It offers innovative financial products such as a dedicated utility token, a decentralized exchange, a blockchain-based gaming platform where everyone wins, staking and yield farming protocols, and an NFT based collectible marketplace.

Musashi leverages a combination of sophisticated technologies such as cryptography, blockchain, and decentralized finance, smart contracts, and asset tokenization to ensure that its token holders get the best returns against their token purchases. Musashi operates in a peer-to-peer environment, making it totally decentralized, i.e., without the involvement of banks and other financial institutions, all Musashi users can exercise their financial freedom.

