Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 16, 2021) - Brane Inc. ("Brane"), a leading independent provider of cryptocurrency custody solutions, announced today that Melanie Pump has joined its leadership team as Chief Financial Officer.

A Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CGA), Melanie is an accomplished financial executive with over 20 years of experience in the financial management and operations of publicly traded companies. She brings significant international experience to Brane, having led finance teams for companies with operations around the world.

Her recent roles include Chief Financial Officer of Plank Ventures, a public company that invests in and supports the growth of entrepreneurs and their businesses, and Incognito Software Systems, a subsidiary of TSX-listed Constellation Software Inc.

As a leading advocate for healthy work environments and the author of Detox: Managing Insecurity in the Workplace, Melanie has appeared as a commentator on CTV, FOX, ABC, and Sirius XM.

As Chief Financial Officer, Melanie will execute the company's plans for public listing in fall 2021, an active acquisitions and partnerships strategy, and Brane's expansion into US and global markets.

"Melanie is a highly strategic, dynamic, and experienced corporate leader who will be a key driver in our disciplined and sustainable growth as a publicly listed company," said Jerome Dwight, Brane's President and the former president and CEO of Bank of New York Mellon's Canadian operations. "In addition, Melanie's expertise in building supportive, collaborative, and productive work environments will enrich Brane's culture as we continue recruit the best and brightest in Canada and around the world."

"I'm excited to be joining Brane, a company at the leading edge of the emerging crypto ecosystem, with a diverse and talented team that support each other every step of the way," said Melanie. "Together, we have an extraordinary opportunity to create a global, made-in-Canada success story."

Founded in 2017, Brane Capital is an independent Canadian crypto custody service provider, helping institutional clients unlock the opportunities of blockchain and digital assets. Brane Vault, its core digital asset custody technology, is third-party certified to stringent global standards including ISO 27001, ISO 27017, and NIST CSF Tier 4, and insured against theft and crime.

