Tikomed's ILB attenuates clinical symptoms and serum biomarkers of oxidative/nitrosative stress and mitochondrial dysfunction in ALS patients, data published by the Journal of Personalized Medicine

VIKEN, Sweden, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New study results for Tikomed's platform lead drug candidate ILB in the treatment of patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), have now been published in the Journal of Personalized Medicine. The data revealed a significant normalization of the serum levels of several key metabolites in addition to a significant improvement of patients' clinical conditions for the duration of the ILB treatment period. The treatment response appears to be mediated by improvement of tissue bioenergetics, decrease of oxidative/nitrosative stress and attenuation of (neuro)inflammatory processes.

The deranged neuronal function associated with the oxidative/nitrosative stress and mitochondrial dysfunction characterized by the pathophysiological progress of neurodegenerative conditions such as ALS1 is reflected by changes in related metabolites in blood. When measured, these metabolites can be used as biomarkers of tissue function and, therefore, of disease progression and/or patient response to treatment2. In this study of a cohort of patients with ALS who had participated in the clinical trial entitled 'A single-centre, open single-arm study on the safety, tolerability and efficacy of subcutaneously administered ILB in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis'3, repeated ILB administration over four weeks led to a significant attenuation of the levels of key serum metabolites related to neural damage, oxidative/nitrosative stress and mitochondrial derangement. For full study details please access the publication here.

"We are very pleased that these results strongly suggest that ILB treatment produces metabolic benefits corresponding with the encouraging clinical improvements seen for the ALS patients participating in this study", said Anders Kristensson, CEO of Tikomed. "The adaptive, multi modal mechanism of action of ILB and the growing scientific evidence supporting it's ability to rebalance the body's own inflammatory response and enhance endogenous repair mechanismsgives us the limitless potential to pursue all disease areas driven by uncontrolled or dysfunctional inflammation, on our quest to provide safe and affordable medicines to as many patients as possible across the globe".

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is a lethal progressive disease that causes degeneration of motor neurons (nerve cells that control muscle cells) and muscle. As motor neurons are lost, the muscles they control become weak and non-functional, thus leading to muscle weakness, disability, and eventually death. The clinical signs of ALS are weakness and atrophy of voluntary muscles, increased muscular tone with increasing spasticity and decreased fine motor skills, as well as increasing difficulties of swallowing, speech and respiration. From the time of diagnosis, most patients die within three to five years. Numerous trials have so far been unable to identify any agent that reverses or even halts symptoms. Researchers now aim to slow disease progression by targeting known pathophysiological pathways or genetic defects.

Tikomed is committed to improve human life by exploring and harnessing the medical potential of the body's ability to self-repair and regenerate. With an adaptive, multi modal mechanism of action, Tikomed's platform rebalances the body's inflammatory and immune response to acute and chronic inflammation. Currently applied in neurodegeneration and advanced therapies, with an initial focus on ALS, TBI and islet cell transplantation, Tikomed's highly scalable proprietary technology aims to provide safe, qualitative and affordable medicine to as many patients as possible across the globe. Tikomed is privately-owned and based in Viken, Sweden.

Journal of Personalized Medicine is an international, peer-reviewed, open access journal on personalized medicine published monthly online by MDPI. For full study details please access the publication here.

