The ASSEMBLY Show: The Latest Assembly Technological Advances to be Presented in Learning Theater Presentations and Guided Show Floor Tours at The Assembly Show

ROSEMONT, IL / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / From October 26-28 the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center will be filled with hundreds of leading vendors offering the latest technological advances in assembly manufacturing at the 9th annual ASSEMBLY Show. During the event dozens of these vendors will be featured in Learning Theaters on the Show floor and part of six guided tours featuring products and services in Automation, Robotics, Autonomous and Electronic Mobility, Pressing and Riveting, Fastening Tools, and Industry 4.0.

"The top reasons engineers and senior managers attend The ASSEMBLY Show is to uncover new resources, explore alternative designs, evaluate the latest technologies and learn from subject matter experts," said Bill DeYoe, Publisher of ASSEMBLY Magazine. "Our editors and team have put together a dynamic program for attendees to gain knowledge through a dozen Learning Theater presentations and six guided exhibit tours focused on the most pressing challenges facing the industry."

The following vendors will present in the Learning Theaters on the show floor on Wednesday, October 27. For the complete schedule, click here.

Epson Robots: Automation 102: Manufacturing Considerations in Today's 'New Normal'. Speaker: Scott Marsic, Senior Product Manager

Kistler: Servo Presses: Efficient Force-Displacement Monitoring and Process Control. Speaker: Hiroyuki (Hiro) Natsume, Head of Sales - Joining Systems Business Unit

Sturtevant Richmont: Wireless Error-Proofing: Yesterday. Today. Tomorrow. Speaker: John Nigro, National Sales Manager

Festo Corp.: Application. Solution. Next! Speaker: Sandro Quintero, Product Manager

Jervis B. Webb Company: The Benefits of AGV Assembly Lines. Speaker: Bruce Buscher, Vice President Sales and R&D

Mountz Torque: 5 Key Error-Proofing Assembly Process Techniques. Speaker: David Cash, Technical Application Specialist

Bosch Rexroth: Factory of the Future Linear Robot Design Considerations. Speaker: Richard Vaughn, Automation Engineering Manager

Tutelar Technologies: There's More to Industry 4.0 Than "Moneyball". Speaker: Adam Dickson, Strategic Account Manager - Midwest Region

Universal Robots: Cobots in Assembly, A Roundup of Case Studies and Applications. Speaker: Joe Campbell, Head of Americas Marketing and Applications Development

ACD USA Inc.: Wearables, Scanning & Mobile Power for Improved Operational Efficiency. Speaker: Christopher Gould, North American Sales & Marketing Director

Inficon: Robotic Leak Testing. Speaker: Daniel Hoffman, Sales & Service Manager, Leak Detection

Cardinal Kinetic: Motion Control Simplified - Modern Solutions for Modern Engineers. Speakers: Jim McNicholas, Director of Business Development and David Sellers, Director of Operations and Development.

On Wednesday, October 27 and Thursday, October 28, editors of ASSEMBLY will guide six free tours of the exhibit floor which will feature five key exhibits and different products and solutions at each stop. For more information about the tours, visit www.assemblymag.com/the-assembly-show/tours.

AUTONOMOUS & ELECTRIC MOBILITY (10/27 @ 12pm) Austin Weber, Senior Editor, will lead the tour of suppliers including FANUC America Corp., INFICON, Marposs Corp., Telsonic Ultrasonics, and Zimmer Group US Inc. that have developed technologies specifically for assembling and testing electric vehicles and their components.

ROBOTICS (10/27 @ 1:30 pm) John Sprovieri, Editor in Chief, will provide a look at the complete range of assembly robots, including SCARAs, six-axis robots and the hottest technology today-collaborative robots. Tour stops include ATI Industrial Automation, Coval Vacuum Technology Inc., Epson Robots, Schunk, and Universal Robots.

PRESSING & RIVETING (10/27 @ 3:30 pm) Jim Camillo, Senior Editor, will introduce attendees to BalTec Corp., Gage Bilt Inc., Promess, SCHMIDT Technology and TOX-Pressotechnik LLC, the five top suppliers of pressing and riveting technology.

FASTENING TOOLS (10/28 @ 10 am) Editor in Chief John Sprovieri, will showcase leading vendors offering fastening tools and accessories, including ASG, Division of Jergens Inc., Crane Electronics Inc., Panasonic Assembly Tools, Sturtevant Richmont, and TorqTec.

AUTOMATED ASSEMBLY (10/28 @ 11:15 am) Senior Editor Jim Camillo, will discuss the many ways to automate an assembly process and introduce attendees to some of the nation's top systems integrators, including Arthur G Russell Co., ATC Automation, Genesis Automation, IMA Automation, and PrimeTest Automation Inc.

INDUSTRY 4.0 (10/28 @ 12:30 pm) Senior Editor Austin Weber, will talk about the Fourth Industrial Revolution which is all about connectivity and data: collecting it, analyzing it, and acting on it, all in real time. The tour will feature Beckhoff Automation LLC, Bosch Rexroth Corp., Daifuku Jervis B. Webb Company, Festo, and Real Time Automation who offer solutions to get the most out of data to improve an operation.

The 9th Annual ASSEMBLY Show will kick off with three half day workshops on Tuesday, October 26 on Electric Vehicle Assembly, Fastening & Joining and Robotics Assembly. The exhibit hall will be open on Tuesday, October 26 from 4:00 - 7:00 pm; Wednesday, October 27 from 10:00 am - 5:00 pm and Thursday, October 28 from 9:00 am - 2:00 pm. For information about exhibiting or sponsorships, click here to contact the ASSEMBLY Show sales staff. Registration is open, click herefor more information.

The ASSEMBLY Show, sponsored by ASSEMBLY (www.assemblymag.com)has rapidly become the industry's leading trade show focused exclusively on assembly equipment, services and products. ASSEMBLY serves the multi-billion dollar assembly market and has been since 1958! ASSEMBLY is the leading brand covering the processes, technologies, and strategies for assembling discrete parts into finished products. ASSEMBLY offers an integrated portfolio of products including the industry's leading trade show.

