With 70% of the world population yet to receive a single dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and over 4.3 million people dead, Pfizer is set to make a record $33 billion in vaccine sales this year. Recently, the pharma company brazenly hiked its vaccine price by 23% and now countries are forced to pay as much as $24 per dose, while its competitor AstraZeneca sells the vaccine for under $5.25. To protest Pfizer's egregious profiteering from the ongoing global public health disaster, AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) and its partners will stage a demonstration at the pharma giant's headquarters in New York City on August 17 at 12 noon EDT

WHAT: Vaccinate our World Protest at the Pfizer Inc. Headquarters in NYC WHEN: Tuesday, August 17 at 12 noon EDT WHERE: 235 E 42nd St, New York, NY 10017 WHO: Approximately 50 100 community advocates, including AHF and partner organizations, and media NEWS DESK NOTE & VISUALS There will be a moving picket line on the sidewalk in front of the Pfizer HQ, protesters with signs and banners, chants, people in campaign t-shirts.



The event will be live streamed on Facebook (@AIDShealth) and Instagram (@aidshealthcare); Live tweeting (@AIDSHealthcare)

"Our activists are coming to New York from across the country with a clear message for Pfizer greed kills and we won't tolerate pandemic profiteering any longer! Pfizer is breaking earnings records and its CEO Albert Bourla made $21 million last year this windfall comes at the expense of people's lives," said AHF Chief of Global Advocacy and Policy Terri Ford. "In low-income countries only 1.1% of people have been vaccinated, and Africa has been hit especially hard. We are not going to allow this to turn into another AIDS crisis, when pharma companies kept lifesaving treatment from millions of people by charging exorbitant prices. Pfizer must lower vaccine prices and share its patents and technology with other countries so that vaccine production can be scaled up across the world. We're coming after Pfizer in New York and elsewhere around the world, and we won't stop until they do the right thing!"

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the largest global AIDS organization, currently provides medical care and/or services to over 1.5 million clients in 45 countries worldwide in the US, Africa, Latin America/Caribbean, the Asia/Pacific Region and Europe. To learn more about AHF, please visit our website: www.aidshealth.org, find us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/aidshealth and follow us on Twitter: @aidshealthcare and Instagram: @aidshealthcare.

