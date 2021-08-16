The switch from fossil fuels and nuclear will bring a jobs dividend thanks to the greater labor-intensity of renewables plants, according to a paper published by Finland's LUT. However, the jobs dividend is unlikely to be evenly spread around the world, with Europe set to be a big winner.The latest attempt to flesh out the employment benefits of a global energy transition has suggested the 57 million jobs estimated in the energy system last year could more than double, to 134 million, by mid century, if a zero carbon world is attained. Academics from Finland's Lappeenranta-Lahti University of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...