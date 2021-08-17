Centennial, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - August 16, 2021) - Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii today announced the launch of a formal wholesale coffee program in yet another strategic move demonstrating the revitalized company's commitment to national growth.

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii's wholesale coffee sales program was created to increase consumer awareness and demand for its premium coffee products through channels outside of its existing franchise locations. The company believes that increased consumer access to the product will also increase demand for franchise locations.

"Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii is certainly making waves in the industry, as proven by its 100% year-over-year increase in direct-to-consumer sales," said Dan Ragan, a sales consultant for the company who has more than 30 years of experience in wholesale coffee.

According to Ragan, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii will execute a multi-channel strategy to growing its wholesale program by targeting office coffee, contract food service, convenience outlets, e-commerce, hospitality, and retail. The offering will include a select, but diverse line of premium coffee, tea, hot chocolate and other products in various packaging options designed to meet the specific serving requirements of the wholesale customer or consumer.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7429/93350_1782741f14ab1be2_001full.jpg

Ragan added, "Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii is a stand-out brand and one that is going to thrive in the wholesale market."

"We're very excited about creating new ways for consumers to enjoy Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii and refuel their inner badass," said Scott Snyder, CEO. "Our new wholesale coffee sales program will provide, for the first time, a means to fulfill the growing demand of channel partners who recognize Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii's existing cult following and future brand potential."

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii was purchased in 2019 by the Royal Aloha Coffee Company, which then set in motion a strategic plan for the brand's aggressive growth plans. It started with an overhaul of existing branding, packaging and restaurant design for its national franchise stores and then followed with the recruitment of a seasoned senior leadership team. That team is charged with executing a plan that includes franchise store growth and development, direct-to-consumer sales, and now, wholesale program sales.

"The success of this wholesale coffee program will drive brand recognition and consumer demand that will ultimately benefit our franchise locations and our business overall," Snyder said.

About Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii®

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii was born on the Big Island of Hawaii in 1989 and is dedicated to sharing premium Hawaiian coffees "with a kick" from the Hawaiian Islands through 23 franchise locations, with more to open soon. Today, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii stores also serve popular blended drinks, teas, food, along with other international premium coffees and sell popular branded merchandise with exceptional service and the Aloha Spirit. Bad Ass Coffees are available in franchise stores, online and will soon be available through grocery, hospitality, and specialty retail channels. The Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii brand and franchise is owned by Royal Aloha Franchise Company, LLC. For more information, visit badasscoffee.com and connect on Facebook and Instagram @badasscoffeeofhawaii. Franchise information is available at badasscoffeefranchise.com.

