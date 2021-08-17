

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Following weekend reports that its servers had been breached, T-Mobile USA confirmed Monday that unauthorized access to some of its data occurred, but it has not yet determined whether personal customer data was involved.



The telecom major said the entry point used to gain access has been closed, and it is continuing its deep technical review of the situation across its systems to identify the nature of any data that was illegally accessed.



'Until we have completed this assessment we cannot confirm the reported number of records affected or the validity of statements made by others,' T-Mobile said.



Earlier there were reports that the personal data of more 100 million customers have been breached. The hacker reportedly is asking for 6 Bitcoin for a portion of the data containing 30 million social security numbers and driver licenses. The remaining data is being sold privately.



