EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Partners Group / Key word(s): Profit Warning

Partners Group provides indicative update on key elements of its expected H1 2021 profit



17-Aug-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Baar-Zug, Switzerland; 17 August 2021 | Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules (LR) A favorable exit environment is expected to result in a significant increase in performance fees to CHF 360-445 million

This increase, in combination with sustained management fee growth and other factors, is expected to lead to a profit range of CHF 585-645 million

Full and final details on H1 financials will be provided in the firm's regular earnings announcement

Partners Group, a leading global private markets firm, today provides an indicative update on its expected H1 2021 profit for the six-month period ending on 30 June 2021. The solid demand for quality assets in H1 2021 allowed Partners Group to divest a number of mature assets on behalf of its clients. Some of these exits were originally scheduled for 2020 but had been postponed due to the pandemic. This catch-up in exit activity translated into record distributions over the period. Examples of notable exits that closed in H1 were Cerba HealthCare, a leading European player in medical diagnosis, and the partial sale of International Schools Partnership, a leading international K-12 schools group providing English or bilingual education. As a result of this very favorable environment for exits, Partners Group is expected to generate CHF 360-445 million in performance fees (H1 2020: CHF 56 million), representing 34-39% of revenues (H1 2020: 9%). These performance fees, in combination with sustained management fee growth and other factors, are expected to lead to a profit range of CHF 585-645 million (H1 2020: CHF 313 million), an increase of 87 to 106% year-on-year. Final numbers will be determined once the firm has completed its full closing procedures and reviews. Conference call on 7 September 2021

Partners Group will provide a final and detailed update on its H1 2021 financials in its regular earnings announcement on 7 September 2021. A conference call with Partners Group's senior management is scheduled at 9:00 CEST on 7 September 2021. About Partners Group

Partners Group is a leading global private markets firm. Since 1996, the firm has invested over USD 150 billion in private equity, private real estate, private debt and private infrastructure on behalf of its clients globally. Partners Group seeks to generate strong returns through capitalizing on thematic growth trends and transforming attractive businesses and assets into market leaders. The firm is a committed, responsible investor and aims to create sustainable returns with lasting, positive impact for all its stakeholders. With USD 119 billion in assets under management as of 30 June 2021, Partners Group provides an innovative range of bespoke client solutions to institutional investors, sovereign wealth funds, family offices and private individuals globally. The firm employs more than 1,500 diverse professionals across 20 offices worldwide and has regional headquarters in Baar-Zug, Switzerland; Denver, USA; and Singapore. It has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 2006 (symbol: PGHN). For more information, please visit www.partnersgroup.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter. Shareholder relations contact

Philip Sauer

Phone: +41 41 784 66 60

Email: philip.sauer@partnersgroup.com Media relations contact

Jenny Blinch

Phone: +44 207 575 2571

Email: jenny.blinch@partnersgroup.com

End of ad hoc announcement