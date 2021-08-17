- (PLX AI) - Pandora Q2 EBIT margin 25.2% in updated earnings report after preliminary release.
- • Q2 net income DKK 992 million vs. estimate DKK 785 million
- • Q2 sales DKK 5,155 million vs. estimate DKK 4,861 million
- • Growth is driven by the strategically important US market. Continued underlying strong performance is further accelerated by the stimulus packages
- • Performance in China remains weak - first steps to reposition the brand will be taken during H2 2021
- • Online continued the strong performance in Q2 2021 with +132% organic growth vs. 2019
- • CEO says September CMD will present how Pandora will drive long-term sustainable and profitable growth, building on the vast untapped opportunities within existing business
- • Outlook unchanged from Aug. 6 preliminary release: organic growth of 16-18% (previously "above 12%") and EBIT margin of 23-24% (previously "above 22%")
PANDORA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de