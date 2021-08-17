- (PLX AI) - Ambu Q3 revenue DKK 973 million vs. estimate DKK 971 million.
- • Q3 organic growth 7% vs. estimate 6.8%
- • Ambu Sales of single-use endoscopes reached 386,000 units in the quarter and 1,135,000 units year to date
- • Ambu 1.5 version of the aScope Duodeno is progressing as planned with commercialization expected to commence in September
- • EBIT for the quarter was DKK 88 million (DKK 156 million) with an EBIT margin of 9.0% (16.5%)
- • Outlook FY organic growth 17% unchanged
