Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said green hydrogen will play a significant role in achieving India's decarbonization goals. He also announced the nation's ambitions to become a global hub for green hydrogen production and export.From pv magazine India Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in an Independence Day speech on Sunday that the country is launching a new National Hydrogen Mission. Modi said green hydrogen will play a crucial role in helping the nation to mitigate climate change. He said India should become a global hub for green hydrogen production and exports. "This will not ...

