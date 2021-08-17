Residential solar installation price declines have accelerated over the past year in the U.S. solar market. However, energy storage pricing has gone up, with Enphase taking an increasingly larger share of the market.From pv magazine USA EnergySage has released its thirteenth Solar Marketplace Intel Report, in which the company shows that customers were quoted 27% lower prices in the first half of 2021 versus 2014, and that residential solar pricing has fallen 6.3% since July 2020. This acceleration - starting in July 2020, and ending before July of this year - is compared to the slower price declines ...

