|08:09
|Raketech Q2 Revenue EUR 8.8 Million
|(PLX AI) - Raketech Q2 EBITDA EUR 3.4 million.• Q2 EBIT EUR 1.6 million
|06.08.
|Invitation to Raketech's Q2 2021 conference call
|19.07.
|Raketech Buys Infinileads for EUR 4.5 Million to Enter LatAm, Spain & Italy
|(PLX AI) - Raketech enters Latin America, Spain and Italy through acquisition of Spanish affiliate marketing company Infinileads S.L.• Raketech buys Infinileads for EUR 4.5 million• As a result of the...
|12.07.
|Raketech secures €15m credit facility to support acquisitions strategy
|12.07.
|Raketech targets further M&A action with new €15m credit facility
