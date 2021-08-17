

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's tertiary activity rose for the first time in three months in June, data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed on Tuesday.



The tertiary activity index rose 2.3 percent month-on-month in June, after a 2.9 percent decrease in May.



Among the individual components, living and amusement-related services, retail trade, transport and postal activities, medical, health care and welfare, wholesale trade, electricity, gas, heat supply and water, business-related services, goods rental and leasing, information and communications increased in June.



Meanwhile, finance and insurance, and real estate increased.



On a yearly basis, tertiary activity rose 2.9 percent in June, after a 10.0 percent growth in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de