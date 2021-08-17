- (PLX AI) - Ambu shares fell 6% after the company said it postponed the launch of one of its new products.
- • The launch of aScope 5 Broncho is postponed to 2021/22, the company said, while the 1.5 version of the aScope Duodeno is progressing as planned with commercialization expected to commence in September 2021
- • This was a small disappointment to the market today, SEB said
- • The delay comes at an unfortunate time for the company given the many product launches from competitors, Carnegie said
- • Meanwhile, EBIT for the quarter was DKK 88 million with an EBIT margin of 9.0%, which was above estimates but only because of lower than expected sales and distribution costs, which was viewed as a low-quality beat
- • There will be questions about the margin level going into 2021/22 given the extraordinary high freight and raw material prices, Carnegie said
