Three solar plants totaling 20 MW should be constructed at junctions located in Gedera, Beit Kama and Atlit.Israel"s national roads authority - Netivei Israel - has launched a tender for the construction of three solar plants at three highway junctions, in Gedera, in the Shfela region in the Central District; at Beit Kama, in the northern Negev desert; and at Atlit, a coastal town located south of Haifa. Interested developers will have time until December 15 to submit their proposals. According to Israeli financial newspaper Globes, the three facilities will have a combined capacity of around ...

