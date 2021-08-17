The auction will be officially launched on Tuesday and will also include a quota for small scale projects.From pv magazine Spain The Spanish minister for the ecological transition and the demographic challenge, Teresa Ribera, announced yesterday that today a new auction for 3.3 GW of renewable energy capacity will be launched. "The aim is to continue auctioning renewable energies … and to continue facilitating the transformation of the electrical system in an orderly manner," she said, after a meeting with the president of the Menorca Island Council, Susana Mora, and with the island's board of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...