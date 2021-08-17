- (PLX AI) - Jyske Bank fell 5% after first-half net interest income and commission income missed estimates.
- • The bank had already raised its full year outlook last month, and traders were looking for a good quality beat on the top line
- • But despite overall total income coming 1% ahead of estimates, the misses on net interest income and fee & commission income were seen as a negative
- • The mix was slightly soft, with NII and commissions slightly lower than expected and costs slightly higher, SEB said
- • The share will underperform today based on poor revenue mix, which will likely cause consensus EPS to come down by 2-3%, Carnegie said
JYSKE BANK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de