- (PLX AI) - Bilfinger has supplied essential production equipment for a large-scale animal vaccine facility of its long-standing customer Boehringer Ingelheim in Lyon-Jonage, France.
- • The order with a volume of €17.5 million includes the design, prefabrication, construction, installation and commissioning of process equipment for the upstream and downstream processing of the vaccine production
- • Bilfinger continues on its growth path in the biopharma industry, says Christina Johansson, Interim CEO
