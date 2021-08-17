Dragonfly Biosciences UK Announces Further Global Expansion Across Asia With eCargo Holdings

LONDON, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- An exciting new partnership with multi-channel distribution partners, eCargo Holdings Limited, sees Dragonfly Biosciences expanding its global footprint across Asia into China, Vietnam, Cambodia, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand.

Asia Pacific is predicted to see an enormous and rapid surge once the regulatory landscape has adapted. Consumer interest there has definitely been piqued and brands from the US and UK are beginning to enter. British company, Dragonfly Biosciences, are the manufacturers of Dragonfly CBD oil, the award winning seed to shelf range of CBD oils and skincare products and they will be at the forefront, driving success across the category.

Commenting on the exciting Asian development, Regan Saveall, Chief Executive at Dragonfly Biosciences UK, says, "We are proud to be driving global and category growth yet again. Dragonfly's success is embedded in its seed to shelf philosophy, which consumers value and trust. Our expansion across Asia will bring enormous success, both to our brand and the market. This new partnership complements our existing relationship with Health House International that is currently expanding Dragonfly in Australia.

"Dragonfly's seed to shelf philosophy includes extensive research and development and stringent quality controls throughout the manufacturing process to ensure the highest and most consistent product quality. All of Dragonfly's CBD products are rigorously tested both in our own and independent laboratories. Every product is standardised to contain specific quantities of cannabinoids including, CBD."

The partnership between Dragonfly Biosciences and eCargo Holdings Limited is part of a wider cooperation with Mellow Asia, opening up access to the Asian market through eCargo's extensive distribution and trading capabilities in the region.

Lawrence Lun, eCargo Holdings Limited CEO commented on the partnership, saying, "We're excited to bring Dragonfly Biosciences into our brand portfolio and provide our Asia Pacific network with their award winning CBD products through both online and offline channels. Dragonfly's reputation in the market and their responsible practices promotes great confidence with our partners and shareholders and we look forward to a long and successful working relationship."

He adds, "With an existing portfolio of reputable international brands, our established trade relationships, we are well positioned to drive and accelerate revenue growth based on satisfying regulatory requirements."

The cannabis industry is booming and is one of the fastest growing markets in the world. Some estimates predict that the value of the global CBD market may reach USD 5.3 billion by 2025[i].

About Dragonfly Biosciences

Dragonfly CBD can be found at a variety of reputable stockists on the UK high street including Boots, Tesco, Sainsbury's and in pharmacies where professional advice may be sought on appropriate use of the product. Dragonfly is available in two ranges - narrow spectrum and broad spectrum - and in a range of strengths to take by mouth. Vitamin D is included in some oral preparation to facilitate consumers obtaining the UK government recommended daily dose of this essential vitamin. Dragonfly also produces a CBD skin care range. For more information, please visit www.dragonflycbd.com.

About eCargo Holdings Limited

eCargo is an eCommerce and Offline sales enabler providing solutions to brands from across the spectrum, utilizing proven executional capabilities to offer a transparent and integrated truly end to end solution. Its mission is to help brands sell more product in Asia - particularly China and Australia - and its capabilities range across the value chain, including shipping and customs clearance, warehousing, logistics, all supporting their established online and offline distribution channels covering China nationwide, while extensive marketing expertise in these markets supports brand and sales growth.

