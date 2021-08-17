- (PLX AI) - Spar Nord announcement on forthcomming submission of mandatory takeover bid to the shareholders of Danske Andelskassers Bank A/S.
- • Spar Nord acquired 8,548,439 shares in Danske Andelskassers Bank A/S ("DAB") at a price of DKK 10.35 per share
- • Spar Nord shareholding in DAB increases from 32.07% to 36.67%
- • Spar Nord obligation to submit a mandatory public takeover bid to all shareholders in DAB to acquire all outstanding shares
- • Spar Nord will publish an Offer Document within four weeks of the date of this announcement
