CoinsPaid enters DeFi full-force and launches the IDO on DaoMaker and SpacePort

TALLIN, Estonia, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After meticulous preparations, CoinsPaid has come up with the initial DEX offering. It will present services and the native CPD token on DaoMaker and SpacePort.

New services - bigger infrastructure

With the majority of CoinsPaid's customers being into cryptocurrencies, the cryptoprocessor has decided to embrace the prospects of decentralized finance and provide new services. Those will include borrowing and staking, farming, swaps - all typical operations powered by DeFi coins.

To make the process easier and more productive, CoinsPaid will launch the CPD token. The utility token will grant holders a bunch of benefits:

Up to a 50% discount on platform fees

Rewards for staking, farming, and other DeFi-related activities

Bonus for referrals

Loyalty rewards

Meet CoinsPaid's IDO on the largest platforms

CoinsPaid will launch the IDO on DaoMaker (24th of August) and SpacePort (25th of August). Users will be able to purchase CPD tokens for $0.02. The fundraising hard cap is $320,000.

16 mln CPD tokens are allocated for public sale. The maximum investment threshold on DaoMaker is 500 USD, on SpacePort - 3,000 USD. No lockup applies to the public sale but the vesting period is 4 months.

How to participate? Register on DaoMaker or SpacePort and join when registration opens. Meanwhile, you can visit the IDO page on DaoMaker and learn more about CoinsPaid and its roadmap.

Why CoinsPaid?

With so many competitive projects around, why does it make sense to purchase CPD and participate in CoinsPaid's IDO? There are at least three reasons to consider this company:

CoinsPaid is a fully operating company with a profitable business model. Established in 2014, CoinsPaid accounts for processing of 5% of all on-chain Bitcoin transactions. In July 2021 , the total number of processed operations exceeded 9 mln. Since January 2021 , CoinsPaid has processed transactions worth 1.8 bln EUR . Zero selling pressure on TGE.

Don't miss your chance to buy one of the most promising DeFi coin of 2021. Subscribe on CoinsPaid on social media and be the first to register for the IDO.