Chinese PV module maker JinkoSolar began work on a $500 million ingot and wafer manufacturing facility in the coastal economic zone of Vietnam's Quang Ninh province in the second quarter of this year. The facility is expected to begin manufacturing activities within six months and to serve the company's cell and module assembly factories in Malaysia, as well as the module assembly facility in the United ...

