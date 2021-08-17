DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS SRI - UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS SRI - UCITS ETF DR (D) (MSDU) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS SRI - UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 17-Aug-2021 / 11:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS SRI - UCITS ETF DR (D)

DEALING DATE: 16/08/2021

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 62.3755

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 945816

CODE: MSDU

ISIN: LU2059756754 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MSDU Sequence No.: 120160 EQS News ID: 1227034 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

