Dienstag, 17.08.2021
Relay Medical – Aufsehenerregende Meldung öffnet den Weg...
17.08.2021 | 12:03
ClarityCX1 announces the launch of the 1st Salesforce Industry Cloud B2B Strategic Account Management Solution specifically tailored for multiple vertical markets

DUBLIN, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ClarityCX1 Ltd., an Industry Cloud SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) company today announced the launch of its CX1 solution on the Salesforce Lightning platform tailored for vertical industry B2B sales account teams. The first release of CX1 will support customer-facing teams in the Life Sciences/Pharmaceutical sector followed by subsequent releases for Medical Devices, High-Tech/Manufacturing and Financial Services. The CX1 Salesforce solution is designed to provide a repeatable way for B2B sales/account teams to engage with stakeholders more strategically regardless of the complexity of the customer environment.

"One of the unmistakable trends in B2B selling and account management is the accelerated transition away from tactical product messaging to creating long-term partnership value for and with customer stakeholders", said Chris Deren, Founder and CEO of ClarityCX1. "The wait is finally over for commercial organizations using Salesforce to have a solution specifically tailored for their industry that directly supports B2B strategic customer engagement.", Deren added.

Among the many user benefits of CX1 in Salesforce are the ability to auto-prioritize multiple opportunities within a given account or across a territory and the auto-calculation of "win probability rates" to help commercial organizations invest time and resources on those opportunities with the highest potential and best alignment with customer decision makers.

"In any B2B sales/account management scenario where there's more complexity, a wider range of decision makers and influencers and a growing need for team collaboration in the opportunity cycle, CX1 will provide greater support and pipeline visibility than the currently available solutions on the Salesforce Lightning platform", Deren said.

About ClarityCX1

ClarityCX1 is a Salesforce ISV Partner and Industry Cloud SaaS solution provider. ClarityCX1's "sister" company, Clarity Engagement Solutions, is a 13-Year-old Dublin, Ireland-based company providing strategy consulting, change management and virtual/eLearning solutions to global Pharmaceutical companies. With headquarters in Dublin, Ireland and offices in New York, Singapore, Tokyo, and Sao Paulo, ClarityCX1 has launched the CX1 solution for Salesforce customers in the Life Sciences/Pharmaceutical sector with additional releases planned for other vertical industries. Additional information can be found at www.claritycx1.com.

© 2021 PR Newswire
