DGAP-News: Media and Games Invest SE / Key word(s): Sustainability

Media and Games Invest SE brings carbon transparency into its operations with Planetly



17.08.2021 / 12:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Media and Games Invest SE brings carbon transparency into its operations with Planetly

MGI reaches carbon neutrality for 2020 in cooperation with Planetly

MGI focuses on low emission as well as compensations and offsetting its carbon emissions of 4,949t CO 2 for theyear 2020

for theyear 2020 Offset projects have been selected by active employee participation

August 17, 2021 - Media and Games Invest SE ("MGI" or the "Company", ISIN: MT0000580101; ticker M8G; Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and Scale Segment Frankfurt Stock Exchange) is focusing on improving its operations to reduce its CO 2 footprint throughout the whole group. While the primary goal is to identify potential to further reduce its footprint together with Planetly, emissions that can't be reduced will be set off. Furthermore and as part of its efforts to contribute to climate action and to compensate past emissions which can no longer be reduced, the company has decided to offset its carbon emissions for 2020 by cooperating with Planetly. The collaboration was announced on June 14, 2021 and is a further step for MGI to take on its responsibility for a more sustainable world.

MGI is making good progress in carefully selecting its suppliers and trying to reduce its carbon emission in general. To get to a carbon neutrality as a first step, Planetly has analyzed MGI's carbon emissions for the year 2020. A total of 4,949t CO 2 was measured for MGI which also includes any CO 2 emissions from datacenters, offices, travelling, suppliers and MGI gamers.

For the offset of the 2020 CO 2 emissions, MGI has asked its employees to vote for the projects they would like to support. Employees were able to choose between 11 projects in the following categories: community projects, nature-based projects and renewable energy projects. The chosen projects are a Clean Water Project in Rwanda, a REDD+ Rainforest Project in Borneo (REDD: Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation) and a Solar Power Project in Kenya. The Water Project in Rwanda so far provides 11,870 people with access to safe water and saves around 10,000 tCO2e each year while the project in Borneo prevents 64,500 hectares of carbon-rich peat swamp forests with high biodiversity from conversion into palm oil plantations. The aim of the program in Kenya is the dissemination of battery-charged solar home systems (SHS) to provide basic lighting service to households currently using fossil fuel-based lighting.

By reducing it's carbon footprint and offsetting it's carbon emissions for 2020, MGI has now for the first time reached carbon neutrality for 2020, earlier than anticipated.

In a next step, in cooperation with Planetly, MGI will focus on identifying additional actions how the company can reduce its CO 2 footprint further over time as well as compensating the past footprint.

Responsible parties

The information in this release has been made public through the agency of the responsible persons set out below for publication at the time stated by MGI's news distributor EQS Newswire at the publication of this release. The responsible persons below may be contacted for further information.

For further information, please contact:

Remco Westermann

Chairman of the Board and CEO

+356-203 301 64

board@mgi-se.com

Sören Barz

Head of Investor Relations

+49 170 376 9571

soeren.barz@mgi-se.com, investors@mgi-se.com

www.mgi-se.com

Jenny Rosberg, ROPA, IR contact Stockholm

+46707472741

Jenny.rosberg@ropa.se

Axel Mühlhaus / Dr. Sönke Knop, edicto GmbH, IR contact Frankfurt

+49 69 9055 05 51

mgi@edicto.de

About Media and Games Invest SE

Media and Games Invest SE is a digital integrated games and media company with main operational presence in Europe and North America. The company combines organic growth with value-generating synergetic acquisitions, demonstrating continuous strong, profitable growth with a revenue CAGR of 76% since 2018. Next to strong organic growth, the MGI Group has successfully acquired more than 30 companies and assets in the past 6 years. The acquired assets and companies are integrated and amongst others cloud technology is actively used to achieve efficiency gains and competitive advantages. The Company's shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm and in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The Company has a secured bond that is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Open Market as well as an unsecured bond listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Open Market.

The Company's certified advisor on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is FNCA Sweden AB; info@fnca.se, +46-8-528 00 399.