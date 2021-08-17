- (PLX AI) - AF Gruppen signed a contract with FlyCan (JöLa Invest AB) to build a new event building in Malmö.
- • This turnkey contract is valued at approximately SEK 140 million excluding VAT
- • The project comprises construction of a new event building with a wind tunnel, padel halls, lounge, spa and restaurant, gym and offices in Malmö's new Hyllie city district
- • The wind tunnel will be the largest of its kind in Europe with a 35 metre tall wind tower and solar panels on the roof
