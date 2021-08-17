

COBB COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $4.81 billion, or $4.53 per share. This compares with $4.33 billion, or $4.02 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $4.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.1% to $41.12 billion from $38.05 billion last year.



The Home Depot, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $4.81 Bln. vs. $4.33 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $4.53 vs. $4.02 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $4.43 -Revenue (Q2): $41.12 Bln vs. $38.05 Bln last year.



