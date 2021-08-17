Northern Superior Resources Inc.: Northern Superior Defines Extensive Vertical Continuity and Extends Falcon Gold Zone Strike to 900m, Lac Surprise Property, Québec

SUDBURY, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Northern Superior Resources ("Northern Superior" or the "Company") (TSXV:SUP)(OCTQB:NSUPF) is pleased to report results from the last 13 core drill holes completed on Target 1 on the Company's large (20 x 15 km) 100% owned Lac Surprise property. Each of these 13 holes intersected the Falcon Gold Zone, representing a 100% intersection rate.
Vertical Continuity
Vertical and lateral continuity of the Falcon Gold Zone was proven and re-enforced from 6 of the 13 holes completed within the eastern part of Target 1 (Figure 1, Table 1). The best intersection from these 6 holes was 1.10g/t Au and 1.93g/t Ag over 43.0m (LCS21-43) between 95.0 and 138.0m. Two holes (LCS21-044 and 045: Table 1) were collared into the Falcon Gold Zone and as such, only a partial width of the Zone was achieved. However, they represent only a partial width and do not represent the potential grade over the whole zone at bedrock surface. Step-back holes will be required to fully appreciate the true grade of the upper part of the Falcon Zone at these sites.
As shown on Figure 1 and multiple sections now have 3-6 pierce points showing strong vertical continuity of approximately 250 meters.
Equally encouraging, the Falcon Gold System remains open at depth over the whole 900m strike length defined to date.
Figure 1. Vertical cross section illustrating the projected extension of the Falcon Gold Zone to surface. Section 1: LCS21-43, LCS19-005ext; Section 2: LCS21-029, BP17-05 ext, LCS20-013, LCS21-028, LCS21-045; and Section 3: LCS21-025, LCS21-24, LCS21-44 (see Figure 3 for collar locations).
Western Extension
These latest drill holes from Lac Surprise prove that the Falcon Zone is present across the entire 900m strike length tested to date. Notable holes from the Western Extension include: LCS21-035 (1.14g/t Au over 16.0m; 219.00-235.00m); LCS19-010ext (1.21g/t Au over 15.0m; 337.00-352.00m); LCS19-008 (1.10g/t Au over 22.0m; 274.00-296.00m); and LCS21-041 (1.16g/t Au over 11.5m; 228.50-240.00m). The Falcon Gold Zone's defining characteristics which include presence of silicification, sericitization, coarse clastic materials (wacke) and pyrite (primary material) are traced along the whole 900m of strike length defined to date.
The western end of the defined Falcon Gold Zone is thought to be disrupted or displaced by either a fold or fault as indicated by geophysical data and modelling (Figure 2). As such, although this zone may continue farther west it may be displaced northwest then west and on strike with the Black Phoenix gold showing from which a grab sample of quartz-tourmaline vein material assayed 19.9g/ t gold (Figure 2).
The presence of gold grains-in-till down-ice from the proposed western extension(s) of the Falcon Gold Zone indicate the presence of gold associated with this area. A more extensive gold grain-in-till signature exists down-ice from Target Area 1 (Figure 2).
Both the Western extension of the Falcon Zone beyond the current 900m of strike defined to date as well as extending the Falcon both to depth and continuing to better define the Falcon Zone to surface will be key areas of focus for future drilling.
Figure 2. The Falcon Gold Zone has been traced 900m west from the border of the Lac Surprise property. The system may continue west or displaced northwest towards the Black Phoenix gold showing (19.9g/t Au). Gold assay values for Target 1 are summarized in Table 1 (this press release), Northern Superior press releases July 6, 2021, November 5 and December 22, 2020.
Target 1
The Falcon Gold Zone represents the key discovery within Target 1. This Gold Zone can be traced west over 900m from the eastern boundary of the property, on strike with Vanstar/ IAMGold's Nelligan, 3.2M ounces at 1.02 g/t Au Nelligan gold deposit*. Every hole from this year's core drill program intersected the Falcon Gold Zone over the 900m strike length (Figure 3) , emphasizing its' robust lateral continuity: a 100% strike rate (26/26 holes) with all holes intersecting gold mineralization values (see Table 1, Northern Superior press releases November 5 and December 22, 2020 and July 6, 2021). Multiple holes intersecting the Falcon Gold Zone from drill programs completed in 2019, 2020 and 2021 assayed over 1.00 g/t Au and include (east to west):
1.01g/t Au over 19.2m
249.00- 268.20m
1.02g/t Au over 35.5m
160.50- 196.00m
1.36g/t Au over 40.0m
273.00- 313.00m
1.03g/t Au over 42.6m
109.40- 152.00m
1.54g/t Au over 44.9m
293.50- 338.40m
1.10g/t Au over 43.0m
095.00- 138.00m
1.32g/t Au over 08.5m
295.50- 304.00m
1.99g/t Au over 42.6m
107.40- 150.00m
1.14g/t Au over 16.0m
219.00- 235.00m
1.21g/t Au over 15.0m
337.00- 352.00m
1.10g/t Au over 22.0m
274.00- 296.00m
1.16g/t Au over 11.5m
228.50- 240.00m
Figure 3. Highlighted drill intersections with gold values >1.0g/t Au, Falcon Gold Zone, Target Area 1.
Dr. T.F. Morris, President and CEO states: "We are extremely pleased with the latest drilling results and the entire Phase 1 Program on Target 1. The program has delivered a strike length of 900 m plus strong vertical continuity, including to surface. Importantly, the Falcon Gold Zone has emerged as being highly strategic, representing the western extension of neighboring Vanstar/ IAMGold 3.2M ounce (at 1.02 g/t Au) Nelligan gold deposit. This is an important and exciting development.
All core drill holes from this Target 1 drill program achieved a 100% intersection rate with many of the holes intersecting wide gold-bearing zones. This success rate clearly demonstrates the continuity of the Falcon Gold Zone both laterally and vertically. The system remains open to the west and at depth. We are particularly pleased with the potential of extending this system west another 5.70kms towards the Black Phoenix gold showing.
A series of sections and a data cube are presently being compiled for analysis, and we look forward to sharing the results from that exercise once complete. The modelling from this exercise will be important in defining the next phase of core drilling at Target 1.
The discovery and exploration of the Falcon Gold Zone is an important advancement of our understanding of the gold potential on a very small portion of this large property (20 kms x 15 kms), 100% owned by Northern Superior. We have completed additional drilling at Target 3 and the Fox Showing (see Corporate Presentation, www.nsuperior.com) and are looking forward to sharing those results as they become available."
Qualified Person
Michel Leblanc (P.Geo.) is a Qualified Person ("QP") within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Leblanc has reviewed, and approved information disclosed in this press release.
Note to readers: Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company's property.
*Reference for IAMGOLD/Vanstar's Nelligan 3.2MM Inferred Gold Resource: "Carrier, Alain (M.Sc., P.Geo); Nadeau-Benoit, Vincent (P.Geo); Fauvre, Stéphane (PhD., P.Geo). October 22, 2019. NI 43-101 Technical Report and Initial Resource Estimate for the Nelligan Project, Québec, Canada."
About Northern Superior Resources Inc.
The Lac Surprise gold property is one of three key mineral properties 100% owned by Northern Superior. The Company's two other properties (TPK and Croteau Est) also represent regional scale exploration opportunities (see Northern Superior Corporate Presentation, www.nsuperior.com).
Northern Superior is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Québec, and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol SUP, and the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol NSUPF.
For Further Information
Please refer to Northern Superior news available on the Company's website (www.nsuperior.com) and on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or contact:
Thomas F. Morris PhD., P.Geo., FGAC , ICD.D
President and CEO
Tel: (705) 525 -0992
Fax: (705) 525 -7701
e-mail: info@nsuperior.com
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the applicable securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Table 1. Summary of gold and silver assay values, LCS21_036 to 47, LCS19_008 and 010.
|LCS21-036:
Falcon Gold Zone
|LCS21-036:
Additional Gold Zone
From (m)
To
Length (m)
Au (g/t)
Ag (g/t)
From
To
Length (m)
Au (g/t)
Ag (g/t)
92.9
94
1.1
0.024
0.14
219.5
221
1.5
0.376
0.04
94
95.5
1.5
0.013
0.11
221
222.5
1.5
0.105
0.13
95.5
97
1.5
0.006
0.1
3
0.241
0.09
97
98.5
1.5
0.013
0.11
98.5
100
1.5
0.012
0.09
100
101.5
1.5
0.009
0.14
101.5
103
1.5
0.021
0.17
103
104.5
1.5
0.014
0.19
104.5
106
1.5
0.019
0.18
106
107.5
1.5
0.039
0.23
107.5
109
1.5
0.036
0.27
109
110.5
1.5
0.044
0.22
110.5
112
1.5
0.04
0.19
112
113.5
1.5
0.044
0.39
113.5
115
1.5
0.028
0.21
115
116.5
1.5
0.034
0.33
116.5
118
1.5
0.026
0.18
118
119
1
0.02
0.13
119
120
1
0.013
0.15
120
121
1
0.007
0.07
121
122.5
1.5
0.013
0.1
122.5
124
1.5
0.018
0.13
124
125.5
1.5
0.011
0.09
125.5
126.5
1
0.021
0.13
126.5
128
1.5
0.015
0.07
128
129.3
1.3
0.021
0.09
129.3
130
0.7
0.016
0.08
37.1
0.022
0.16
|LCS21-037: Falcon Zone
From (m)
To (m)
Length (m)
Au (g/t)
Ag (g/t)
216.3
217
0.7
0.015
0.13
217
218.5
1.5
0.033
0.16
218.5
220
1.5
0.026
0.11
220
221.5
1.5
0.014
0.1
221.5
223
1.5
0.026
0.17
223
224
1
0.037
0.18
224
225
1
0.015
0.12
225
226
1
0.013
0.14
226
227
1
0.013
0.08
227
228
1
0.012
0.11
228
229
1
0.013
0.17
229
230
1
0.024
0.14
230
231
1
0.008
0.06
231
232
1
0.018
0.16
232
233
1
0.008
0.09
233
234
1
0.012
0.15
234
235
1
0.02
0.18
235
236
1
0.021
0.16
236
237
1
0.025
0.18
237
238
1
0.025
0.19
238
239
1
0.02
0.13
239
240
1
0.017
0.11
240
241
1
0.023
0.13
241
242
1
0.011
0.1
25.7
0.019
0.135
|LCS21-038: Falcon Zone
|Including
From (m)
To (m)
Length (m)
Au (g/t)
Ag (g/t)
From (m)
To (m)
Length (m)
Au (g/t)
Ag (g/t)
100.4
101
0.6
0.034
0.08
114
115.5
1.5
0.596
0.12
101
102
1
0.028
0.07
115.5
116.5
1
0.232
0.09
102
102.5
0.5
0.029
0.07
116.5
118
1.5
0.109
0.09
102.5
103
0.5
0.013
0.14
4.0
0.320
0.10
103
104
1
0.02
0.09
104
105
1
0.039
0.11
105
106
1
0.036
0.12
106
107
1
0.034
0.11
107
108
1
0.045
0.12
108
109
1
0.028
0.13
109
110
1
0.032
0.1
110
111
1
0.045
0.09
111
112.2
1.2
0.053
0.11
112.2
113
0.8
0.038
0.12
113
114
1
0.053
0.14
114
115.5
1.5
0.052
0.09
115.5
116.5
1
0.596
0.12
116.5
118
1.5
0.232
0.09
118
119.5
1.5
0.109
0.09
19.1
0.088
0.10
|LCS21-039: Falcon Zone
From (m)
To (m)
Length (m)
Au (g/t)
Ag (g/t)
134
135
1
0.153
0.28
135
136
1
0.061
0.48
136
137
1
0.519
1.52
137
138
1
0.206
1.16
138
139
1
0.183
1.01
139
140
1
0.195
0.99
140
141
1
0.287
1.25
141
142
1
0.072
0.61
142
143.25
1.25
0.202
1.54
143.25
144
0.75
0.225
1.23
144
145.5
1.5
0.02
0.66
145.5
147
1.5
0.018
0.94
147
148.5
1.5
0.103
0.93
148.5
150
1.5
0.129
0.32
150
151.5
1.5
0.127
0.18
17.5
0.154
0.84
|LCS21-40:
Falcon Gold Zone
|LCS21-40:
Additional Gold Zone
From
To
Length
Au (g/t)
Ag (g/t)
From (m)
To (m)
Length (m)
Au (g/t)
Ag (g/t)
85.2
86
0.8
0.01
0.09
150
151
1
0.222
0.98
86
87
1
0.008
0.08
151
152
1
2.69
3.14
87
88
1
0.007
0.09
152
153
1
0.399
1.45
88
89
1
0.012
0.13
153
154
1
0.58
1.76
89
90
1
0.01
0.13
154
155
1
0.286
1
90
91
1
0.01
0.12
155
156
1
0.151
1.18
91
92
1
0.009
0.13
156
157
1
0.099
0.78
92
93
1
0.013
0.15
157
157.9
0.9
0.348
2.54
93
94
1
0.014
0.17
7.9
0.600
1.59
94
95
1
0.016
0.16
95
96.1
1.1
0.008
0.12
96.1
97
0.9
0.012
0.08
97
98
1
0.01
0.11
98
99
1
0.029
0.09
99
100
1
0.016
0.19
100
101
1
0.01
0.13
101
102.15
1.15
0.012
0.16
16.95
0.012
0.126
|LCS21-41: Falcon Gold Zone
|Including
From (m)
To (m)
Length (m)
Au (g/t)
Ag (g/t)
From (m)
To (m)
Length (m)
Au (g/t)
Ag (g/t)
228.5
229
0.5
0.518
0.7
232
232.5
0.5
2.45
2.17
229
229.5
0.5
0.983
0.43
232.5
233
0.5
4.32
2.94
229.5
230
0.5
1.44
3.09
233
233.5
0.5
1.91
3.53
230
230.5
0.5
1.445
1.06
1.5
2.893
2.88
230.5
231
0.5
0.708
0.83
231
231.5
0.5
0.368
1.3
231.5
232
0.5
0.275
1.01
232
232.5
0.5
2.45
2.17
232.5
233
0.5
4.32
2.94
233
233.5
0.5
1.91
3.53
233.5
234
0.5
0.611
1.86
234
234.5
0.5
0.435
1.89
234.5
235
0.5
0.472
1.08
235
235.5
0.5
1.085
1.3
235.5
236
0.5
0.601
1.33
236
236.5
0.5
0.501
0.76
236.5
237
0.5
1.465
1.1
237
237.5
0.5
0.253
1.47
237.5
238
0.5
2.46
2.46
238
238.5
0.5
0.619
1.71
238.5
239
0.5
1.41
1.75
239
239.5
0.5
1.77
4.35
239.5
240
0.5
0.613
2.4
11.5
1.161
1.76
|LCS21-42: Falcon Gold Zone
From (m)
To (m)
Length (m)
Au (g/t)
Ag (g/t)
38.1
39
0.9
0.122
0.6
39
40
1
1.42
3.1
40
41
1
0.523
1.18
41
42
1
0.613
1.22
42
43
1
0.534
0.55
43
44
1
0.753
1.61
44
44.5
0.5
0.35
0.9
44.5
45
0.5
0.311
0.83
45
46
1
0.9
0.75
46
47
1
0.444
0.62
47
47.5
0.5
0.254
0.65
47.5
48
0.5
0.529
0.67
48
48.5
0.5
0.176
0.52
48.5
49
0.5
0.269
0.77
49
49.5
0.5
0.293
0.72
49.5
50
0.5
0.337
0.66
50
50.5
0.5
0.136
0.38
50.5
51
0.5
0.165
0.45
51
51.5
0.5
1.405
2.08
51.5
52
0.5
0.179
0.73
52
52.5
0.5
0.242
1.27
52.5
53.15
0.65
0.237
0.87
53.15
53.5
0.35
0.191
0.59
53.5
54
0.5
0.827
0.73
54
54.5
0.5
0.155
0.54
54.5
55
0.5
0.17
0.71
55
55.5
0.5
0.214
0.97
55.5
56
0.5
0.091
0.67
56
56.5
0.5
0.069
0.42
56.5
57
0.5
0.055
0.41
57
57.5
0.5
0.026
0.23
57.5
58
0.5
0.16
0.39
58
58.5
0.5
0.042
0.5
58.5
59
0.5
0.084
0.46
59
59.5
0.5
0.054
0.37
59.5
60
0.5
0.045
0.42
60
60.5
0.5
0.103
0.57
60.5
61
0.5
0.745
1.86
61
61.5
0.5
0.53
1.76
61.5
62
0.5
0.118
0.63
62
62.5
0.5
0.329
0.74
62.5
63
0.5
0.093
0.88
63
63.5
0.5
0.141
0.55
63.5
64
0.5
0.036
0.3
64
64.5
0.5
0.011
0.32
64.5
65
0.5
0.059
0.43
65
65.5
0.5
0.099
0.61
65.5
66
0.5
0.067
0.53
66
66.5
0.5
0.258
0.47
66.5
67
0.5
0.456
0.58
67
67.5
0.5
0.064
0.35
67.5
68
0.5
0.536
0.8
68
68.5
0.5
0.156
0.45
68.5
69
0.5
0.05
0.36
69
69.5
0.5
0.065
0.35
69.5
70
0.5
0.149
0.7
70
70.5
0.5
0.06
0.32
70.5
71
0.5
0.069
0.34
71
71.5
0.5
0.032
0.25
71.5
72
0.5
0.052
0.37
72
72.5
0.5
0.042
0.25
72.5
73
0.5
0.149
0.84
73
73.75
0.75
0.32
0.1
73.75
74
0.25
0.064
0.3
74
74.5
0.5
0.118
0.42
74.5
75
0.5
0.043
0.27
75
75.5
0.5
0.12
0.51
75.5
76
0.5
0.113
0.49
76
76.5
0.5
0.038
0.26
76.5
77
0.5
0.035
0.33
77
77.5
0.5
0.039
0.29
77.5
78
0.5
0.069
0.55
78
78.5
0.5
0.063
0.41
78.5
79
0.5
3.98
6.31
79
79.5
0.5
0.944
1.77
79.5
80
0.5
0.097
0.46
80
80.5
0.5
0.08
0.38
80.5
81
0.5
0.291
0.48
81
81.5
0.5
0.228
0.58
43.4
0.333
0.78
|LCS21-43:
Falcon Gold Zone
|Including
From (m)
To (m)
Length (m)
Au (g/t)
Ag (g/t)
From (m)
To (m)
Length (m)
Au (g/t)
Ag (g/t)
95
96
1
0.223
0.49
102
103.15
1.15
1.855
1.04
96
97
1
0.367
0.86
103.15
103.45
0.3
9.98
18.15
97
98
1
0.47
1.08
103.45
104
0.55
8.41
2.22
98
99
1
0.917
0.73
104
104.5
0.5
0.734
1.84
99
100
1
0.096
0.67
104.5
105
0.5
0.748
2.45
100
101
1
0.197
0.89
105
106
1
0.834
2.52
101
102
1
0.184
0.8
106
106.35
0.35
0.403
1.04
102
103.15
1.15
1.855
1.04
106.35
107.5
1.15
8.72
27.2
103.15
103.45
0.3
9.98
18.15
5.5
3.91
8.03
103.45
104
0.55
8.41
2.22
|Including
104
104.5
0.5
0.734
1.84
From (m)
To (m)
Length (m)
Au (g/t)
Ag (g/t)
104.5
105
0.5
0.748
2.45
103.15
103.45
0.3
9.98
18.15
105
106
1
0.834
2.52
103.45
104
0.55
8.41
2.22
106
106.35
0.35
0.403
1.04
0.855
8.96
7.84
106.35
107.5
1.15
8.72
27.2
|Including
107.5
108
0.5
0.343
1.16
From (m)
To (m)
Length (m)
Au (g/t)
Ag (g/t)
108
109
1
0.181
0.64
117
118
1
1.745
1.2
109
110
1
0.171
0.61
118
119
1
1.095
0.91
110
111
1
0.224
0.74
119
120
1
2.72
1.2
111
112
1
0.301
0.66
120
121
1
3.71
5.73
112
113
1
0.19
0.8
4.0
2.32
2.26
113
114
1
0.145
0.47
114
115
1
0.317
0.65
115
116
1
0.382
0.94
116
117
1
0.292
0.71
117
118
1
1.745
1.2
118
119
1
1.095
0.91
119
120
1
2.72
1.2
120
121
1
3.71
5.73
121
122
1
0.832
0.99
122
123
1
0.681
0.54
123
124
1
0.404
1.72
124
125
1
0.416
0.72
125
126
1
0.799
0.6
126
126.5
0.5
2.45
0.99
126.5
127
0.5
0.842
0.63
127
128
1
0.892
4.75
128
129
1
0.589
0.79
129
130
1
0.613
0.61
130
131
1
0.149
0.59
131
132
1
0.082
0.37
132
133
1
0.199
0.45
133
134
1
0.504
0.69
134
135
1
2.53
2.6
135
136
1
1.03
1.28
136
137
1
0.164
0.46
137
138
1
0.133
0.24
43
1.099
1.95
|LCS21-044:
Falcon Gold Zone
From (m)
To (m)
Length (m)
Au (g/t)
Ag (g/t)
26
27
1
0.91
0.59
27
28
1
0.737
0.24
28
29
1
0.127
0.32
29
30
1
0.054
0.29
30
31
1
1.14
0.26
31
32
1
0.128
0.26
32
33
1
0.065
0.33
33
34
1
0.424
0.44
34
35
1
0.309
0.5
35
36
1
0.457
1.19
36
37
1
0.174
0.58
37
38
1
0.112
0.5
38
39
1
0.556
1.48
39
40
1
0.353
1.14
40
41
1
0.133
0.6
41
42
1
0.256
0.73
42
43
1
0.084
0.52
43
44
1
0.706
1.51
44
45
1
0.239
0.68
45
46
1
0.282
0.78
46
47
1
0.576
1.41
47
48
1
0.569
1.26
48
49
1
0.503
0.77
49
50
1
0.041
0.6
50
51
1
0.084
0.8
51
51.75
0.75
0.065
0.74
51.75
52.2
0.45
0.254
1.38
52.2
53
0.8
1.96
6.58
53
53.6
0.6
2.09
7.92
53.6
54.1
0.5
0.132
0.6
28.1
0.430
1.04
|LCS21-45:
Falcon Gold Zone
|Including
From (m)
To (m)
Length (m)
Au (g/t)
Ag (g/t)
From (m)
To (m)
Length (m)
Au (g/t)
Ag (g/t)
25
26
1
0.196
0.55
44.5
46
1.5
3.1
3
26
27
1
0.42
1.24
46
47
1
2.02
1.76
27
28
1
0.096
0.33
2.5
2.688
2.50
28
29
1
0.241
0.56
29
30
1
0.541
1.12
30
31
1
0.071
0.2
31
32
1
0.048
0.23
32
33
1
0.1
0.39
33
34
1
0.22
0.62
34
35
1
0.345
1.18
35
36
1
0.11
0.97
36
37
1
0.479
1.29
37
38
1
0.383
1.12
38
39
1
0.101
0.36
39
40
1
0.093
0.41
40
41
1
0.305
0.29
41
42.1
1.1
0.251
0.31
42.1
43.25
1.15
0.176
0.5
43.25
44.5
1.25
0.854
0.96
44.5
46
1.5
3.1
3
46
47
1
2.02
1.76
47
47.6
0.6
0.461
0.58
22.6
0.542
0.87
|LCS21-46: Falcon Gold Zone
|Including
From (m)
To (m)
Length (m)
Au (g/t)
Ag (g/t)
From (m)
To (m)
Length (m)
Au (g/t)
Ag (g/t)
158
159
1
0.454
0.69
179
180
1
3.69
0.89
159
160
1
0.367
0.66
180
181
1
0.513
0.34
160
161
1
0.244
0.39
181
182
1
0.134
0.28
161
162
1
0.032
0.14
182
183
1
0.438
0.3
162
163
1
0.308
0.15
183
184
1
0.347
0.32
163
164
1
0.132
0.2
184
185
1
0.183
0.26
164
165
1
0.103
0.16
185
186
1
1.35
3.49
165
166
1
0.231
0.19
186
187
1
5.37
14.8
166
167
1
0.406
0.17
187
188
1
1.08
2.42
167
168
1
1.075
0.2
188
189
1
0.291
0.9
168
169
1
0.598
0.61
10.0
1.340
2.40
169
170
1
0.107
0.16
170
171
1
0.077
0.15
171
172
1
0.626
0.34
172
173
1
0.868
0.54
173
174
1
0.158
0.29
174
175
1
0.425
0.69
175
176
1
0.449
0.56
176
177
1
2.7
0.95
177
178
1
0.638
0.42
178
179
1
0.791
0.27
179
180
1
3.69
0.89
180
181
1
0.513
0.34
181
182
1
0.134
0.28
182
183
1
0.438
0.3
183
184
1
0.347
0.32
184
185
1
0.183
0.26
185
186
1
1.35
3.49
186
187
1
5.37
14.8
187
188
1
1.08
2.42
188
189
1
0.291
0.9
31.0
0.780
1.03
|LCS21-47:
Falcon Gold Zone
|Including
From (m)
To (m)
Length (m)
Au (g/t)
Ag (g/t)
From (m)
To (m)
Length (m)
Au (g/t)
Ag (g/t)
208.8
210
1.2
0.294
0.45
231
231.55
0.55
2.13
2.91
210
211
1
0.149
0.83
231.55
232.5
0.95
0.211
0.56
211
212
1
0.291
1.15
232.5
233.5
1
0.209
0.37
212
213
1
0.226
0.96
233.5
234.5
1
0.027
0.25
213
214
1
0.597
2.33
234.5
235.5
1
0.266
0.27
214
215
1
0.088
0.68
235.5
236.5
1
0.383
0.6
215
216
1
0.112
0.6
236.5
237.5
1
0.207
0.28
216
217
1
0.334
0.75
237.5
238.5
1
0.264
0.32
217
218
1
0.374
0.76
238.5
239.5
1
0.396
0.58
218
219
1
0.316
0.64
239.5
240.5
1
1.52
2.02
219
220
1
0.298
0.64
240.5
241.5
1
0.606
0.81
220
221
1
0.041
0.29
241.5
242.5
1
0.496
0.54
221
222
1
0.041
0.31
242.5
243
0.5
0.331
0.84
222
223
1
0.448
0.34
243
244
1
0.173
0.38
223
224
1
0.299
0.25
244
244.6
0.6
0.254
0.14
224
225
1
0.246
0.55
244.6
246
1.4
0.083
0.26
225
226
1
0.702
0.49
246
247.5
1.5
0.331
1.66
226
227
1
0.355
0.75
247.5
248.5
1
0.129
0.25
227
228
1
0.098
0.36
248.5
249.5
1
0.048
0.22
228
229
1
0.581
0.74
249.5
250.5
1
0.191
0.35
229
230
1
0.278
0.51
250.5
251.5
1
1.4
0.41
230
231
1
0.58
1.16
251.5
252.5
1
0.318
0.46
231
231.55
0.55
2.13
2.91
252.5
253.5
1
0.677
0.98
231.55
232.5
0.95
0.211
0.56
253.5
254.5
1
0.219
0.38
232.5
233.5
1
0.209
0.37
254.5
255.2
0.7
0.375
0.54
233.5
234.5
1
0.027
0.25
255.2
255.9
0.7
3.39
4.78
234.5
235.5
1
0.266
0.27
255.9
256.55
0.65
0.502
0.92
235.5
236.5
1
0.383
0.6
256.55
257
0.45
0.403
0.69
236.5
237.5
1
0.207
0.28
257
258
1
0.295
0.6
237.5
238.5
1
0.264
0.32
258
258.5
0.5
0.757
1.04
238.5
239.5
1
0.396
0.58
258.5
259
0.5
1.02
1.89
239.5
240.5
1
1.52
2.02
259
260
1
0.618
0.62
240.5
241.5
1
0.606
0.81
260
261
1
0.211
0.59
241.5
242.5
1
0.496
0.54
261
262
1
0.647
1.21
242.5
243
0.5
0.331
0.84
262
262.5
0.5
0.284
0.93
243
244
1
0.173
0.38
262.5
263
0.5
11.85
34.8
244
244.6
0.6
0.254
0.14
263
264
1
4.12
7.27
244.6
246
1.4
0.083
0.26
264
264.7
0.7
2.65
5.1
246
247.5
1.5
0.331
1.66
264.7
265.7
1
0.93
1.57
247.5
248.5
1
0.129
0.25
34.7
0.746
1.44
248.5
249.5
1
0.048
0.22
|Including
249.5
250.5
1
0.191
0.35
From (m)
To (m)
Length (m)
Au (g/t)
Ag (g/t)
250.5
251.5
1
1.4
0.41
262.5
263
0.5
11.85
34.8
251.5
252.5
1
0.318
0.46
263
264
1
4.12
7.27
252.5
253.5
1
0.677
0.98
264
264.7
0.7
2.65
5.1
253.5
254.5
1
0.219
0.38
264.7
265.7
1
0.93
1.57
254.5
255.2
0.7
0.375
0.54
3.2
4.01
9.32
255.2
255.9
0.7
3.39
4.78
255.9
256.55
0.65
0.502
0.92
256.55
257
0.45
0.403
0.69
257
258
1
0.295
0.6
258
258.5
0.5
0.757
1.04
258.5
259
0.5
1.02
1.89
259
260
1
0.618
0.62
260
261
1
0.211
0.59
261
262
1
0.647
1.21
262
262.5
0.5
0.284
0.93
262.5
263
0.5
11.85
34.8
263
264
1
4.12
7.27
264
264.7
0.7
2.65
5.1
264.7
265.7
1
0.93
1.57
56.9
0.622
1.23
|LCS19-010_Ext:
Falcon Gold Zone
|Including
From (m)
To (m)
Length (m)
Au (g/t)
Ag (g/t)
From (m)
To (m)
Length (m)
Au (g/t)
Ag (g/t)
320.4
321.5
1.1
0.053
0.27
337
338
1
0.272
0.87
321.5
322.5
1
0.107
0.33
338
339
1
0.146
1.16
322.5
323.35
0.85
0.215
0.87
339
340
1
0.085
0.79
323.35
324.4
1.05
0.329
1.36
340
341
1
0.516
1.07
324.4
325.5
1.1
0.329
0.97
341
342
1
0.154
0.81
325.5
327
1.5
0.473
0.66
342
343
1
0.264
0.97
327
328.5
1.5
0.054
0.44
343
344
1
0.181
0.97
328.5
330
1.5
0.044
0.37
344
345
1
0.102
0.75
330
331
1
0.07
0.36
345
346
1
0.302
1.4
331
332
1
0.362
0.11
346
347
1
0.162
0.68
332
333
1
0.025
0.15
347
348
1
0.096
0.6
333
334
1
0.023
0.27
348
349.4
1.4
0.824
1.66
334
335
1
0.02
0.2
349.4
350
0.6
0.402
1.22
335
336
1
0.095
0.17
350
351
1
14.25
2
336
337
1
0.315
0.26
351
352
1
0.292
0.93
337
338
1
0.272
0.87
15
1.214
1.07
338
339
1
0.146
1.16
339
340
1
0.085
0.79
340
341
1
0.516
1.07
341
342
1
0.154
0.81
342
343
1
0.264
0.97
343
344
1
0.181
0.97
344
345
1
0.102
0.75
345
346
1
0.302
1.4
346
347
1
0.162
0.68
347
348
1
0.096
0.6
348
349.4
1.4
0.824
1.66
349.4
350
0.6
0.402
1.22
350
351
1
14.25
2
351
352
1
0.292
0.93
31.6
0.666
0.75
|LCS19-008:
Falcon Gold Zone
|Including
From (m)
To (m)
Length (m)
Au (g/t)
Ag (g/t)
From (m)
To (m)
Length (m)
Au (g/t)
Ag (g/t)
274.00
275.00
1.00
0.04
0.20
277.00
278.00
1.00
0.41
0.28
275.00
276.00
1.00
0.05
0.40
278.00
279.00
1.00
1.02
0.61
276.00
277.00
1.00
0.05
0.23
279.00
279.80
0.80
1.07
1.04
277.00
278.00
1.00
0.41
0.28
279.80
280.40
0.60
10.80
3.41
278.00
279.00
1.00
1.02
0.61
280.40
281.00
0.60
0.74
1.63
279.00
279.80
0.80
1.07
1.04
281.00
282.00
1.00
1.19
0.94
279.80
280.40
0.60
10.80
3.41
282.00
283.00
1.00
0.69
0.90
280.40
281.00
0.60
0.74
1.63
283.00
284.00
1.00
1.57
1.02
281.00
282.00
1.00
1.19
0.94
284.00
285.00
1.00
1.22
1.84
282.00
283.00
1.00
0.69
0.90
285.00
285.66
0.66
3.34
0.96
283.00
284.00
1.00
1.57
1.02
285.66
286.20
0.54
0.48
1.11
284.00
285.00
1.00
1.22
1.84
286.20
287.00
0.80
0.20
0.99
285.00
285.66
0.66
3.34
0.96
287.00
288.00
1.00
1.90
1.52
285.66
286.20
0.54
0.48
1.11
288.00
288.83
0.83
1.75
1.42
286.20
287.00
0.80
0.20
0.99
288.83
290.00
1.17
1.79
1.87
287.00
288.00
1.00
1.90
1.52
290.00
291.00
1.00
0.30
0.56
288.00
288.83
0.83
1.75
1.42
291.00
292.15
1.15
1.02
1.36
288.83
290.00
1.17
1.79
1.87
15.15
1.544
1.22
290.00
291.00
1.00
0.30
0.56
291.00
292.15
1.15
1.02
1.36
292.15
292.45
0.30
0.06
0.48
292.45
293.00
0.55
0.17
0.63
293.00
294.00
1.00
0.07
0.43
294.00
295.00
1.00
0.31
0.29
295.00
296.00
1.00
0.12
0.51
22.00
1.097
0.96
SOURCE: Northern Superior Resources Inc.
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/660007/Northern-Superior-Defines-Extensive-Vertical-Continuity-and-Extends-Falcon-Gold-Zone-Strike-to-900m-Lac-Surprise-Property-Qubec