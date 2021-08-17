Anzeige
Northern Superior Resources Inc.: Northern Superior Defines Extensive Vertical Continuity and Extends Falcon Gold Zone Strike to 900m, Lac Surprise Property, Québec

SUDBURY, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Northern Superior Resources ("Northern Superior" or the "Company") (TSXV:SUP)(OCTQB:NSUPF) is pleased to report results from the last 13 core drill holes completed on Target 1 on the Company's large (20 x 15 km) 100% owned Lac Surprise property. Each of these 13 holes intersected the Falcon Gold Zone, representing a 100% intersection rate.

Vertical Continuity

Vertical and lateral continuity of the Falcon Gold Zone was proven and re-enforced from 6 of the 13 holes completed within the eastern part of Target 1 (Figure 1, Table 1). The best intersection from these 6 holes was 1.10g/t Au and 1.93g/t Ag over 43.0m (LCS21-43) between 95.0 and 138.0m. Two holes (LCS21-044 and 045: Table 1) were collared into the Falcon Gold Zone and as such, only a partial width of the Zone was achieved. However, they represent only a partial width and do not represent the potential grade over the whole zone at bedrock surface. Step-back holes will be required to fully appreciate the true grade of the upper part of the Falcon Zone at these sites.

As shown on Figure 1 and multiple sections now have 3-6 pierce points showing strong vertical continuity of approximately 250 meters.

Equally encouraging, the Falcon Gold System remains open at depth over the whole 900m strike length defined to date.

Figure 1. Vertical cross section illustrating the projected extension of the Falcon Gold Zone to surface. Section 1: LCS21-43, LCS19-005ext; Section 2: LCS21-029, BP17-05 ext, LCS20-013, LCS21-028, LCS21-045; and Section 3: LCS21-025, LCS21-24, LCS21-44 (see Figure 3 for collar locations).

Western Extension

These latest drill holes from Lac Surprise prove that the Falcon Zone is present across the entire 900m strike length tested to date. Notable holes from the Western Extension include: LCS21-035 (1.14g/t Au over 16.0m; 219.00-235.00m); LCS19-010ext (1.21g/t Au over 15.0m; 337.00-352.00m); LCS19-008 (1.10g/t Au over 22.0m; 274.00-296.00m); and LCS21-041 (1.16g/t Au over 11.5m; 228.50-240.00m). The Falcon Gold Zone's defining characteristics which include presence of silicification, sericitization, coarse clastic materials (wacke) and pyrite (primary material) are traced along the whole 900m of strike length defined to date.

The western end of the defined Falcon Gold Zone is thought to be disrupted or displaced by either a fold or fault as indicated by geophysical data and modelling (Figure 2). As such, although this zone may continue farther west it may be displaced northwest then west and on strike with the Black Phoenix gold showing from which a grab sample of quartz-tourmaline vein material assayed 19.9g/ t gold (Figure 2).

The presence of gold grains-in-till down-ice from the proposed western extension(s) of the Falcon Gold Zone indicate the presence of gold associated with this area. A more extensive gold grain-in-till signature exists down-ice from Target Area 1 (Figure 2).

Both the Western extension of the Falcon Zone beyond the current 900m of strike defined to date as well as extending the Falcon both to depth and continuing to better define the Falcon Zone to surface will be key areas of focus for future drilling.

Figure 2. The Falcon Gold Zone has been traced 900m west from the border of the Lac Surprise property. The system may continue west or displaced northwest towards the Black Phoenix gold showing (19.9g/t Au). Gold assay values for Target 1 are summarized in Table 1 (this press release), Northern Superior press releases July 6, 2021, November 5 and December 22, 2020.

Target 1

The Falcon Gold Zone represents the key discovery within Target 1. This Gold Zone can be traced west over 900m from the eastern boundary of the property, on strike with Vanstar/ IAMGold's Nelligan, 3.2M ounces at 1.02 g/t Au Nelligan gold deposit*. Every hole from this year's core drill program intersected the Falcon Gold Zone over the 900m strike length (Figure 3) , emphasizing its' robust lateral continuity: a 100% strike rate (26/26 holes) with all holes intersecting gold mineralization values (see Table 1, Northern Superior press releases November 5 and December 22, 2020 and July 6, 2021). Multiple holes intersecting the Falcon Gold Zone from drill programs completed in 2019, 2020 and 2021 assayed over 1.00 g/t Au and include (east to west):

  • LCS21-027:

1.01g/t Au over 19.2m

249.00- 268.20m

  • LCS20-013:

1.02g/t Au over 35.5m

160.50- 196.00m

  • LCS21-029:

1.36g/t Au over 40.0m

273.00- 313.00m

  • LCS21-024:

1.03g/t Au over 42.6m

109.40- 152.00m

  • LCS19-005ext:

1.54g/t Au over 44.9m

293.50- 338.40m

  • LCS21-043:

1.10g/t Au over 43.0m

095.00- 138.00m

  • LCS21-031:

1.32g/t Au over 08.5m

295.50- 304.00m

  • LCS21-032:

1.99g/t Au over 42.6m

107.40- 150.00m

  • LCS21-035:

1.14g/t Au over 16.0m

219.00- 235.00m

  • LCS19-010ext :

1.21g/t Au over 15.0m

337.00- 352.00m

  • LCS19-008:

1.10g/t Au over 22.0m

274.00- 296.00m

  • LCS21-041:

1.16g/t Au over 11.5m

228.50- 240.00m

Figure 3. Highlighted drill intersections with gold values >1.0g/t Au, Falcon Gold Zone, Target Area 1.

Dr. T.F. Morris, President and CEO states: "We are extremely pleased with the latest drilling results and the entire Phase 1 Program on Target 1. The program has delivered a strike length of 900 m plus strong vertical continuity, including to surface. Importantly, the Falcon Gold Zone has emerged as being highly strategic, representing the western extension of neighboring Vanstar/ IAMGold 3.2M ounce (at 1.02 g/t Au) Nelligan gold deposit. This is an important and exciting development.

All core drill holes from this Target 1 drill program achieved a 100% intersection rate with many of the holes intersecting wide gold-bearing zones. This success rate clearly demonstrates the continuity of the Falcon Gold Zone both laterally and vertically. The system remains open to the west and at depth. We are particularly pleased with the potential of extending this system west another 5.70kms towards the Black Phoenix gold showing.

A series of sections and a data cube are presently being compiled for analysis, and we look forward to sharing the results from that exercise once complete. The modelling from this exercise will be important in defining the next phase of core drilling at Target 1.

The discovery and exploration of the Falcon Gold Zone is an important advancement of our understanding of the gold potential on a very small portion of this large property (20 kms x 15 kms), 100% owned by Northern Superior. We have completed additional drilling at Target 3 and the Fox Showing (see Corporate Presentation, www.nsuperior.com) and are looking forward to sharing those results as they become available."

Qualified Person

Michel Leblanc (P.Geo.) is a Qualified Person ("QP") within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Leblanc has reviewed, and approved information disclosed in this press release.

Note to readers: Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company's property.

*Reference for IAMGOLD/Vanstar's Nelligan 3.2MM Inferred Gold Resource: "Carrier, Alain (M.Sc., P.Geo); Nadeau-Benoit, Vincent (P.Geo); Fauvre, Stéphane (PhD., P.Geo). October 22, 2019. NI 43-101 Technical Report and Initial Resource Estimate for the Nelligan Project, Québec, Canada."

About Northern Superior Resources Inc.

The Lac Surprise gold property is one of three key mineral properties 100% owned by Northern Superior. The Company's two other properties (TPK and Croteau Est) also represent regional scale exploration opportunities (see Northern Superior Corporate Presentation, www.nsuperior.com).

Northern Superior is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Québec, and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol SUP, and the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol NSUPF.

For Further Information

Please refer to Northern Superior news available on the Company's website (www.nsuperior.com) and on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or contact:

Thomas F. Morris PhD., P.Geo., FGAC , ICD.D
President and CEO
Tel: (705) 525 -0992
Fax: (705) 525 -7701
e-mail: info@nsuperior.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the applicable securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Northern Superior Resources Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/660007/Northern-Superior-Defines-Extensive-Vertical-Continuity-and-Extends-Falcon-Gold-Zone-Strike-to-900m-Lac-Surprise-Property-Qubec

FALCON GOLD-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.