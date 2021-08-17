Northern Superior Resources Inc.: Northern Superior Defines Extensive Vertical Continuity and Extends Falcon Gold Zone Strike to 900m, Lac Surprise Property, Québec

SUDBURY, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Northern Superior Resources ("Northern Superior" or the "Company") (TSXV:SUP)(OCTQB:NSUPF) is pleased to report results from the last 13 core drill holes completed on Target 1 on the Company's large (20 x 15 km) 100% owned Lac Surprise property. Each of these 13 holes intersected the Falcon Gold Zone, representing a 100% intersection rate.

Vertical Continuity

Vertical and lateral continuity of the Falcon Gold Zone was proven and re-enforced from 6 of the 13 holes completed within the eastern part of Target 1 (Figure 1, Table 1). The best intersection from these 6 holes was 1.10g/t Au and 1.93g/t Ag over 43.0m (LCS21-43) between 95.0 and 138.0m. Two holes (LCS21-044 and 045: Table 1) were collared into the Falcon Gold Zone and as such, only a partial width of the Zone was achieved. However, they represent only a partial width and do not represent the potential grade over the whole zone at bedrock surface. Step-back holes will be required to fully appreciate the true grade of the upper part of the Falcon Zone at these sites.

As shown on Figure 1 and multiple sections now have 3-6 pierce points showing strong vertical continuity of approximately 250 meters.

Equally encouraging, the Falcon Gold System remains open at depth over the whole 900m strike length defined to date.

Figure 1. Vertical cross section illustrating the projected extension of the Falcon Gold Zone to surface. Section 1: LCS21-43, LCS19-005ext; Section 2: LCS21-029, BP17-05 ext, LCS20-013, LCS21-028, LCS21-045; and Section 3: LCS21-025, LCS21-24, LCS21-44 (see Figure 3 for collar locations).

Western Extension

These latest drill holes from Lac Surprise prove that the Falcon Zone is present across the entire 900m strike length tested to date. Notable holes from the Western Extension include: LCS21-035 (1.14g/t Au over 16.0m; 219.00-235.00m); LCS19-010ext (1.21g/t Au over 15.0m; 337.00-352.00m); LCS19-008 (1.10g/t Au over 22.0m; 274.00-296.00m); and LCS21-041 (1.16g/t Au over 11.5m; 228.50-240.00m). The Falcon Gold Zone's defining characteristics which include presence of silicification, sericitization, coarse clastic materials (wacke) and pyrite (primary material) are traced along the whole 900m of strike length defined to date.

The western end of the defined Falcon Gold Zone is thought to be disrupted or displaced by either a fold or fault as indicated by geophysical data and modelling (Figure 2). As such, although this zone may continue farther west it may be displaced northwest then west and on strike with the Black Phoenix gold showing from which a grab sample of quartz-tourmaline vein material assayed 19.9g/ t gold (Figure 2).

The presence of gold grains-in-till down-ice from the proposed western extension(s) of the Falcon Gold Zone indicate the presence of gold associated with this area. A more extensive gold grain-in-till signature exists down-ice from Target Area 1 (Figure 2).

Both the Western extension of the Falcon Zone beyond the current 900m of strike defined to date as well as extending the Falcon both to depth and continuing to better define the Falcon Zone to surface will be key areas of focus for future drilling.

Figure 2. The Falcon Gold Zone has been traced 900m west from the border of the Lac Surprise property. The system may continue west or displaced northwest towards the Black Phoenix gold showing (19.9g/t Au). Gold assay values for Target 1 are summarized in Table 1 (this press release), Northern Superior press releases July 6, 2021, November 5 and December 22, 2020.

Target 1

The Falcon Gold Zone represents the key discovery within Target 1. This Gold Zone can be traced west over 900m from the eastern boundary of the property, on strike with Vanstar/ IAMGold's Nelligan, 3.2M ounces at 1.02 g/t Au Nelligan gold deposit*. Every hole from this year's core drill program intersected the Falcon Gold Zone over the 900m strike length (Figure 3) , emphasizing its' robust lateral continuity: a 100% strike rate (26/26 holes) with all holes intersecting gold mineralization values (see Table 1, Northern Superior press releases November 5 and December 22, 2020 and July 6, 2021). Multiple holes intersecting the Falcon Gold Zone from drill programs completed in 2019, 2020 and 2021 assayed over 1.00 g/t Au and include (east to west):

LCS21-027: 1.01g/t Au over 19.2m 249.00- 268.20m LCS20-013: 1.02g/t Au over 35.5m 160.50- 196.00m LCS21-029: 1.36g/t Au over 40.0m 273.00- 313.00m LCS21-024: 1.03g/t Au over 42.6m 109.40- 152.00m LCS19-005ext: 1.54g/t Au over 44.9m 293.50- 338.40m LCS21-043: 1.10g/t Au over 43.0m 095.00- 138.00m LCS21-031: 1.32g/t Au over 08.5m 295.50- 304.00m LCS21-032: 1.99g/t Au over 42.6m 107.40- 150.00m LCS21-035: 1.14g/t Au over 16.0m 219.00- 235.00m LCS19-010ext : 1.21g/t Au over 15.0m 337.00- 352.00m LCS19-008: 1.10g/t Au over 22.0m 274.00- 296.00m LCS21-041: 1.16g/t Au over 11.5m 228.50- 240.00m

Figure 3. Highlighted drill intersections with gold values >1.0g/t Au, Falcon Gold Zone, Target Area 1.

Dr. T.F. Morris, President and CEO states: "We are extremely pleased with the latest drilling results and the entire Phase 1 Program on Target 1. The program has delivered a strike length of 900 m plus strong vertical continuity, including to surface. Importantly, the Falcon Gold Zone has emerged as being highly strategic, representing the western extension of neighboring Vanstar/ IAMGold 3.2M ounce (at 1.02 g/t Au) Nelligan gold deposit. This is an important and exciting development.

All core drill holes from this Target 1 drill program achieved a 100% intersection rate with many of the holes intersecting wide gold-bearing zones. This success rate clearly demonstrates the continuity of the Falcon Gold Zone both laterally and vertically. The system remains open to the west and at depth. We are particularly pleased with the potential of extending this system west another 5.70kms towards the Black Phoenix gold showing.

A series of sections and a data cube are presently being compiled for analysis, and we look forward to sharing the results from that exercise once complete. The modelling from this exercise will be important in defining the next phase of core drilling at Target 1.

The discovery and exploration of the Falcon Gold Zone is an important advancement of our understanding of the gold potential on a very small portion of this large property (20 kms x 15 kms), 100% owned by Northern Superior. We have completed additional drilling at Target 3 and the Fox Showing (see Corporate Presentation, www.nsuperior.com) and are looking forward to sharing those results as they become available."

Qualified Person

Michel Leblanc (P.Geo.) is a Qualified Person ("QP") within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Leblanc has reviewed, and approved information disclosed in this press release.

Note to readers: Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company's property.

*Reference for IAMGOLD/Vanstar's Nelligan 3.2MM Inferred Gold Resource: "Carrier, Alain (M.Sc., P.Geo); Nadeau-Benoit, Vincent (P.Geo); Fauvre, Stéphane (PhD., P.Geo). October 22, 2019. NI 43-101 Technical Report and Initial Resource Estimate for the Nelligan Project, Québec, Canada."

About Northern Superior Resources Inc.

The Lac Surprise gold property is one of three key mineral properties 100% owned by Northern Superior. The Company's two other properties (TPK and Croteau Est) also represent regional scale exploration opportunities (see Northern Superior Corporate Presentation, www.nsuperior.com).

Northern Superior is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Québec, and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol SUP, and the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol NSUPF.

Table 1. Summary of gold and silver assay values, LCS21_036 to 47, LCS19_008 and 010.

LCS21-036:

Falcon Gold Zone LCS21-036:

Additional Gold Zone From (m) To

(m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) From

(m) To

(m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) 92.9 94 1.1 0.024 0.14 219.5 221 1.5 0.376 0.04 94 95.5 1.5 0.013 0.11 221 222.5 1.5 0.105 0.13 95.5 97 1.5 0.006 0.1 3 0.241 0.09 97 98.5 1.5 0.013 0.11 98.5 100 1.5 0.012 0.09 100 101.5 1.5 0.009 0.14 101.5 103 1.5 0.021 0.17 103 104.5 1.5 0.014 0.19 104.5 106 1.5 0.019 0.18 106 107.5 1.5 0.039 0.23 107.5 109 1.5 0.036 0.27 109 110.5 1.5 0.044 0.22 110.5 112 1.5 0.04 0.19 112 113.5 1.5 0.044 0.39 113.5 115 1.5 0.028 0.21 115 116.5 1.5 0.034 0.33 116.5 118 1.5 0.026 0.18 118 119 1 0.02 0.13 119 120 1 0.013 0.15 120 121 1 0.007 0.07 121 122.5 1.5 0.013 0.1 122.5 124 1.5 0.018 0.13 124 125.5 1.5 0.011 0.09 125.5 126.5 1 0.021 0.13 126.5 128 1.5 0.015 0.07 128 129.3 1.3 0.021 0.09 129.3 130 0.7 0.016 0.08 37.1 0.022 0.16 LCS21-037: Falcon Zone From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) 216.3 217 0.7 0.015 0.13 217 218.5 1.5 0.033 0.16 218.5 220 1.5 0.026 0.11 220 221.5 1.5 0.014 0.1 221.5 223 1.5 0.026 0.17 223 224 1 0.037 0.18 224 225 1 0.015 0.12 225 226 1 0.013 0.14 226 227 1 0.013 0.08 227 228 1 0.012 0.11 228 229 1 0.013 0.17 229 230 1 0.024 0.14 230 231 1 0.008 0.06 231 232 1 0.018 0.16 232 233 1 0.008 0.09 233 234 1 0.012 0.15 234 235 1 0.02 0.18 235 236 1 0.021 0.16 236 237 1 0.025 0.18 237 238 1 0.025 0.19 238 239 1 0.02 0.13 239 240 1 0.017 0.11 240 241 1 0.023 0.13 241 242 1 0.011 0.1 25.7 0.019 0.135 LCS21-038: Falcon Zone Including From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) 100.4 101 0.6 0.034 0.08 114 115.5 1.5 0.596 0.12 101 102 1 0.028 0.07 115.5 116.5 1 0.232 0.09 102 102.5 0.5 0.029 0.07 116.5 118 1.5 0.109 0.09 102.5 103 0.5 0.013 0.14 4.0 0.320 0.10 103 104 1 0.02 0.09 104 105 1 0.039 0.11 105 106 1 0.036 0.12 106 107 1 0.034 0.11 107 108 1 0.045 0.12 108 109 1 0.028 0.13 109 110 1 0.032 0.1 110 111 1 0.045 0.09 111 112.2 1.2 0.053 0.11 112.2 113 0.8 0.038 0.12 113 114 1 0.053 0.14 114 115.5 1.5 0.052 0.09 115.5 116.5 1 0.596 0.12 116.5 118 1.5 0.232 0.09 118 119.5 1.5 0.109 0.09 19.1 0.088 0.10 LCS21-039: Falcon Zone From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) 134 135 1 0.153 0.28 135 136 1 0.061 0.48 136 137 1 0.519 1.52 137 138 1 0.206 1.16 138 139 1 0.183 1.01 139 140 1 0.195 0.99 140 141 1 0.287 1.25 141 142 1 0.072 0.61 142 143.25 1.25 0.202 1.54 143.25 144 0.75 0.225 1.23 144 145.5 1.5 0.02 0.66 145.5 147 1.5 0.018 0.94 147 148.5 1.5 0.103 0.93 148.5 150 1.5 0.129 0.32 150 151.5 1.5 0.127 0.18 17.5 0.154 0.84 LCS21-40:

Falcon Gold Zone LCS21-40:

Additional Gold Zone From To Length Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) 85.2 86 0.8 0.01 0.09 150 151 1 0.222 0.98 86 87 1 0.008 0.08 151 152 1 2.69 3.14 87 88 1 0.007 0.09 152 153 1 0.399 1.45 88 89 1 0.012 0.13 153 154 1 0.58 1.76 89 90 1 0.01 0.13 154 155 1 0.286 1 90 91 1 0.01 0.12 155 156 1 0.151 1.18 91 92 1 0.009 0.13 156 157 1 0.099 0.78 92 93 1 0.013 0.15 157 157.9 0.9 0.348 2.54 93 94 1 0.014 0.17 7.9 0.600 1.59 94 95 1 0.016 0.16 95 96.1 1.1 0.008 0.12 96.1 97 0.9 0.012 0.08 97 98 1 0.01 0.11 98 99 1 0.029 0.09 99 100 1 0.016 0.19 100 101 1 0.01 0.13 101 102.15 1.15 0.012 0.16 16.95 0.012 0.126 LCS21-41: Falcon Gold Zone Including From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) 228.5 229 0.5 0.518 0.7 232 232.5 0.5 2.45 2.17 229 229.5 0.5 0.983 0.43 232.5 233 0.5 4.32 2.94 229.5 230 0.5 1.44 3.09 233 233.5 0.5 1.91 3.53 230 230.5 0.5 1.445 1.06 1.5 2.893 2.88 230.5 231 0.5 0.708 0.83 231 231.5 0.5 0.368 1.3 231.5 232 0.5 0.275 1.01 232 232.5 0.5 2.45 2.17 232.5 233 0.5 4.32 2.94 233 233.5 0.5 1.91 3.53 233.5 234 0.5 0.611 1.86 234 234.5 0.5 0.435 1.89 234.5 235 0.5 0.472 1.08 235 235.5 0.5 1.085 1.3 235.5 236 0.5 0.601 1.33 236 236.5 0.5 0.501 0.76 236.5 237 0.5 1.465 1.1 237 237.5 0.5 0.253 1.47 237.5 238 0.5 2.46 2.46 238 238.5 0.5 0.619 1.71 238.5 239 0.5 1.41 1.75 239 239.5 0.5 1.77 4.35 239.5 240 0.5 0.613 2.4 11.5 1.161 1.76 LCS21-42: Falcon Gold Zone From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) 38.1 39 0.9 0.122 0.6 39 40 1 1.42 3.1 40 41 1 0.523 1.18 41 42 1 0.613 1.22 42 43 1 0.534 0.55 43 44 1 0.753 1.61 44 44.5 0.5 0.35 0.9 44.5 45 0.5 0.311 0.83 45 46 1 0.9 0.75 46 47 1 0.444 0.62 47 47.5 0.5 0.254 0.65 47.5 48 0.5 0.529 0.67 48 48.5 0.5 0.176 0.52 48.5 49 0.5 0.269 0.77 49 49.5 0.5 0.293 0.72 49.5 50 0.5 0.337 0.66 50 50.5 0.5 0.136 0.38 50.5 51 0.5 0.165 0.45 51 51.5 0.5 1.405 2.08 51.5 52 0.5 0.179 0.73 52 52.5 0.5 0.242 1.27 52.5 53.15 0.65 0.237 0.87 53.15 53.5 0.35 0.191 0.59 53.5 54 0.5 0.827 0.73 54 54.5 0.5 0.155 0.54 54.5 55 0.5 0.17 0.71 55 55.5 0.5 0.214 0.97 55.5 56 0.5 0.091 0.67 56 56.5 0.5 0.069 0.42 56.5 57 0.5 0.055 0.41 57 57.5 0.5 0.026 0.23 57.5 58 0.5 0.16 0.39 58 58.5 0.5 0.042 0.5 58.5 59 0.5 0.084 0.46 59 59.5 0.5 0.054 0.37 59.5 60 0.5 0.045 0.42 60 60.5 0.5 0.103 0.57 60.5 61 0.5 0.745 1.86 61 61.5 0.5 0.53 1.76 61.5 62 0.5 0.118 0.63 62 62.5 0.5 0.329 0.74 62.5 63 0.5 0.093 0.88 63 63.5 0.5 0.141 0.55 63.5 64 0.5 0.036 0.3 64 64.5 0.5 0.011 0.32 64.5 65 0.5 0.059 0.43 65 65.5 0.5 0.099 0.61 65.5 66 0.5 0.067 0.53 66 66.5 0.5 0.258 0.47 66.5 67 0.5 0.456 0.58 67 67.5 0.5 0.064 0.35 67.5 68 0.5 0.536 0.8 68 68.5 0.5 0.156 0.45 68.5 69 0.5 0.05 0.36 69 69.5 0.5 0.065 0.35 69.5 70 0.5 0.149 0.7 70 70.5 0.5 0.06 0.32 70.5 71 0.5 0.069 0.34 71 71.5 0.5 0.032 0.25 71.5 72 0.5 0.052 0.37 72 72.5 0.5 0.042 0.25 72.5 73 0.5 0.149 0.84 73 73.75 0.75 0.32 0.1 73.75 74 0.25 0.064 0.3 74 74.5 0.5 0.118 0.42 74.5 75 0.5 0.043 0.27 75 75.5 0.5 0.12 0.51 75.5 76 0.5 0.113 0.49 76 76.5 0.5 0.038 0.26 76.5 77 0.5 0.035 0.33 77 77.5 0.5 0.039 0.29 77.5 78 0.5 0.069 0.55 78 78.5 0.5 0.063 0.41 78.5 79 0.5 3.98 6.31 79 79.5 0.5 0.944 1.77 79.5 80 0.5 0.097 0.46 80 80.5 0.5 0.08 0.38 80.5 81 0.5 0.291 0.48 81 81.5 0.5 0.228 0.58 43.4 0.333 0.78 LCS21-43:

Falcon Gold Zone Including From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) 95 96 1 0.223 0.49 102 103.15 1.15 1.855 1.04 96 97 1 0.367 0.86 103.15 103.45 0.3 9.98 18.15 97 98 1 0.47 1.08 103.45 104 0.55 8.41 2.22 98 99 1 0.917 0.73 104 104.5 0.5 0.734 1.84 99 100 1 0.096 0.67 104.5 105 0.5 0.748 2.45 100 101 1 0.197 0.89 105 106 1 0.834 2.52 101 102 1 0.184 0.8 106 106.35 0.35 0.403 1.04 102 103.15 1.15 1.855 1.04 106.35 107.5 1.15 8.72 27.2 103.15 103.45 0.3 9.98 18.15 5.5 3.91 8.03 103.45 104 0.55 8.41 2.22 Including 104 104.5 0.5 0.734 1.84 From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) 104.5 105 0.5 0.748 2.45 103.15 103.45 0.3 9.98 18.15 105 106 1 0.834 2.52 103.45 104 0.55 8.41 2.22 106 106.35 0.35 0.403 1.04 0.855 8.96 7.84 106.35 107.5 1.15 8.72 27.2 Including 107.5 108 0.5 0.343 1.16 From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) 108 109 1 0.181 0.64 117 118 1 1.745 1.2 109 110 1 0.171 0.61 118 119 1 1.095 0.91 110 111 1 0.224 0.74 119 120 1 2.72 1.2 111 112 1 0.301 0.66 120 121 1 3.71 5.73 112 113 1 0.19 0.8 4.0 2.32 2.26 113 114 1 0.145 0.47 114 115 1 0.317 0.65 115 116 1 0.382 0.94 116 117 1 0.292 0.71 117 118 1 1.745 1.2 118 119 1 1.095 0.91 119 120 1 2.72 1.2 120 121 1 3.71 5.73 121 122 1 0.832 0.99 122 123 1 0.681 0.54 123 124 1 0.404 1.72 124 125 1 0.416 0.72 125 126 1 0.799 0.6 126 126.5 0.5 2.45 0.99 126.5 127 0.5 0.842 0.63 127 128 1 0.892 4.75 128 129 1 0.589 0.79 129 130 1 0.613 0.61 130 131 1 0.149 0.59 131 132 1 0.082 0.37 132 133 1 0.199 0.45 133 134 1 0.504 0.69 134 135 1 2.53 2.6 135 136 1 1.03 1.28 136 137 1 0.164 0.46 137 138 1 0.133 0.24 43 1.099 1.95 LCS21-044:

Falcon Gold Zone From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) 26 27 1 0.91 0.59 27 28 1 0.737 0.24 28 29 1 0.127 0.32 29 30 1 0.054 0.29 30 31 1 1.14 0.26 31 32 1 0.128 0.26 32 33 1 0.065 0.33 33 34 1 0.424 0.44 34 35 1 0.309 0.5 35 36 1 0.457 1.19 36 37 1 0.174 0.58 37 38 1 0.112 0.5 38 39 1 0.556 1.48 39 40 1 0.353 1.14 40 41 1 0.133 0.6 41 42 1 0.256 0.73 42 43 1 0.084 0.52 43 44 1 0.706 1.51 44 45 1 0.239 0.68 45 46 1 0.282 0.78 46 47 1 0.576 1.41 47 48 1 0.569 1.26 48 49 1 0.503 0.77 49 50 1 0.041 0.6 50 51 1 0.084 0.8 51 51.75 0.75 0.065 0.74 51.75 52.2 0.45 0.254 1.38 52.2 53 0.8 1.96 6.58 53 53.6 0.6 2.09 7.92 53.6 54.1 0.5 0.132 0.6 28.1 0.430 1.04 LCS21-45:

Falcon Gold Zone Including From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) 25 26 1 0.196 0.55 44.5 46 1.5 3.1 3 26 27 1 0.42 1.24 46 47 1 2.02 1.76 27 28 1 0.096 0.33 2.5 2.688 2.50 28 29 1 0.241 0.56 29 30 1 0.541 1.12 30 31 1 0.071 0.2 31 32 1 0.048 0.23 32 33 1 0.1 0.39 33 34 1 0.22 0.62 34 35 1 0.345 1.18 35 36 1 0.11 0.97 36 37 1 0.479 1.29 37 38 1 0.383 1.12 38 39 1 0.101 0.36 39 40 1 0.093 0.41 40 41 1 0.305 0.29 41 42.1 1.1 0.251 0.31 42.1 43.25 1.15 0.176 0.5 43.25 44.5 1.25 0.854 0.96 44.5 46 1.5 3.1 3 46 47 1 2.02 1.76 47 47.6 0.6 0.461 0.58 22.6 0.542 0.87 LCS21-46: Falcon Gold Zone Including From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) 158 159 1 0.454 0.69 179 180 1 3.69 0.89 159 160 1 0.367 0.66 180 181 1 0.513 0.34 160 161 1 0.244 0.39 181 182 1 0.134 0.28 161 162 1 0.032 0.14 182 183 1 0.438 0.3 162 163 1 0.308 0.15 183 184 1 0.347 0.32 163 164 1 0.132 0.2 184 185 1 0.183 0.26 164 165 1 0.103 0.16 185 186 1 1.35 3.49 165 166 1 0.231 0.19 186 187 1 5.37 14.8 166 167 1 0.406 0.17 187 188 1 1.08 2.42 167 168 1 1.075 0.2 188 189 1 0.291 0.9 168 169 1 0.598 0.61 10.0 1.340 2.40 169 170 1 0.107 0.16 170 171 1 0.077 0.15 171 172 1 0.626 0.34 172 173 1 0.868 0.54 173 174 1 0.158 0.29 174 175 1 0.425 0.69 175 176 1 0.449 0.56 176 177 1 2.7 0.95 177 178 1 0.638 0.42 178 179 1 0.791 0.27 179 180 1 3.69 0.89 180 181 1 0.513 0.34 181 182 1 0.134 0.28 182 183 1 0.438 0.3 183 184 1 0.347 0.32 184 185 1 0.183 0.26 185 186 1 1.35 3.49 186 187 1 5.37 14.8 187 188 1 1.08 2.42 188 189 1 0.291 0.9 31.0 0.780 1.03 LCS21-47:

Falcon Gold Zone Including From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) 208.8 210 1.2 0.294 0.45 231 231.55 0.55 2.13 2.91 210 211 1 0.149 0.83 231.55 232.5 0.95 0.211 0.56 211 212 1 0.291 1.15 232.5 233.5 1 0.209 0.37 212 213 1 0.226 0.96 233.5 234.5 1 0.027 0.25 213 214 1 0.597 2.33 234.5 235.5 1 0.266 0.27 214 215 1 0.088 0.68 235.5 236.5 1 0.383 0.6 215 216 1 0.112 0.6 236.5 237.5 1 0.207 0.28 216 217 1 0.334 0.75 237.5 238.5 1 0.264 0.32 217 218 1 0.374 0.76 238.5 239.5 1 0.396 0.58 218 219 1 0.316 0.64 239.5 240.5 1 1.52 2.02 219 220 1 0.298 0.64 240.5 241.5 1 0.606 0.81 220 221 1 0.041 0.29 241.5 242.5 1 0.496 0.54 221 222 1 0.041 0.31 242.5 243 0.5 0.331 0.84 222 223 1 0.448 0.34 243 244 1 0.173 0.38 223 224 1 0.299 0.25 244 244.6 0.6 0.254 0.14 224 225 1 0.246 0.55 244.6 246 1.4 0.083 0.26 225 226 1 0.702 0.49 246 247.5 1.5 0.331 1.66 226 227 1 0.355 0.75 247.5 248.5 1 0.129 0.25 227 228 1 0.098 0.36 248.5 249.5 1 0.048 0.22 228 229 1 0.581 0.74 249.5 250.5 1 0.191 0.35 229 230 1 0.278 0.51 250.5 251.5 1 1.4 0.41 230 231 1 0.58 1.16 251.5 252.5 1 0.318 0.46 231 231.55 0.55 2.13 2.91 252.5 253.5 1 0.677 0.98 231.55 232.5 0.95 0.211 0.56 253.5 254.5 1 0.219 0.38 232.5 233.5 1 0.209 0.37 254.5 255.2 0.7 0.375 0.54 233.5 234.5 1 0.027 0.25 255.2 255.9 0.7 3.39 4.78 234.5 235.5 1 0.266 0.27 255.9 256.55 0.65 0.502 0.92 235.5 236.5 1 0.383 0.6 256.55 257 0.45 0.403 0.69 236.5 237.5 1 0.207 0.28 257 258 1 0.295 0.6 237.5 238.5 1 0.264 0.32 258 258.5 0.5 0.757 1.04 238.5 239.5 1 0.396 0.58 258.5 259 0.5 1.02 1.89 239.5 240.5 1 1.52 2.02 259 260 1 0.618 0.62 240.5 241.5 1 0.606 0.81 260 261 1 0.211 0.59 241.5 242.5 1 0.496 0.54 261 262 1 0.647 1.21 242.5 243 0.5 0.331 0.84 262 262.5 0.5 0.284 0.93 243 244 1 0.173 0.38 262.5 263 0.5 11.85 34.8 244 244.6 0.6 0.254 0.14 263 264 1 4.12 7.27 244.6 246 1.4 0.083 0.26 264 264.7 0.7 2.65 5.1 246 247.5 1.5 0.331 1.66 264.7 265.7 1 0.93 1.57 247.5 248.5 1 0.129 0.25 34.7 0.746 1.44 248.5 249.5 1 0.048 0.22 Including 249.5 250.5 1 0.191 0.35 From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) 250.5 251.5 1 1.4 0.41 262.5 263 0.5 11.85 34.8 251.5 252.5 1 0.318 0.46 263 264 1 4.12 7.27 252.5 253.5 1 0.677 0.98 264 264.7 0.7 2.65 5.1 253.5 254.5 1 0.219 0.38 264.7 265.7 1 0.93 1.57 254.5 255.2 0.7 0.375 0.54 3.2 4.01 9.32 255.2 255.9 0.7 3.39 4.78 255.9 256.55 0.65 0.502 0.92 256.55 257 0.45 0.403 0.69 257 258 1 0.295 0.6 258 258.5 0.5 0.757 1.04 258.5 259 0.5 1.02 1.89 259 260 1 0.618 0.62 260 261 1 0.211 0.59 261 262 1 0.647 1.21 262 262.5 0.5 0.284 0.93 262.5 263 0.5 11.85 34.8 263 264 1 4.12 7.27 264 264.7 0.7 2.65 5.1 264.7 265.7 1 0.93 1.57 56.9 0.622 1.23 LCS19-010_Ext:

Falcon Gold Zone Including From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) 320.4 321.5 1.1 0.053 0.27 337 338 1 0.272 0.87 321.5 322.5 1 0.107 0.33 338 339 1 0.146 1.16 322.5 323.35 0.85 0.215 0.87 339 340 1 0.085 0.79 323.35 324.4 1.05 0.329 1.36 340 341 1 0.516 1.07 324.4 325.5 1.1 0.329 0.97 341 342 1 0.154 0.81 325.5 327 1.5 0.473 0.66 342 343 1 0.264 0.97 327 328.5 1.5 0.054 0.44 343 344 1 0.181 0.97 328.5 330 1.5 0.044 0.37 344 345 1 0.102 0.75 330 331 1 0.07 0.36 345 346 1 0.302 1.4 331 332 1 0.362 0.11 346 347 1 0.162 0.68 332 333 1 0.025 0.15 347 348 1 0.096 0.6 333 334 1 0.023 0.27 348 349.4 1.4 0.824 1.66 334 335 1 0.02 0.2 349.4 350 0.6 0.402 1.22 335 336 1 0.095 0.17 350 351 1 14.25 2 336 337 1 0.315 0.26 351 352 1 0.292 0.93 337 338 1 0.272 0.87 15 1.214 1.07 338 339 1 0.146 1.16 339 340 1 0.085 0.79 340 341 1 0.516 1.07 341 342 1 0.154 0.81 342 343 1 0.264 0.97 343 344 1 0.181 0.97 344 345 1 0.102 0.75 345 346 1 0.302 1.4 346 347 1 0.162 0.68 347 348 1 0.096 0.6 348 349.4 1.4 0.824 1.66 349.4 350 0.6 0.402 1.22 350 351 1 14.25 2 351 352 1 0.292 0.93 31.6 0.666 0.75 LCS19-008:

Falcon Gold Zone Including From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) 274.00 275.00 1.00 0.04 0.20 277.00 278.00 1.00 0.41 0.28 275.00 276.00 1.00 0.05 0.40 278.00 279.00 1.00 1.02 0.61 276.00 277.00 1.00 0.05 0.23 279.00 279.80 0.80 1.07 1.04 277.00 278.00 1.00 0.41 0.28 279.80 280.40 0.60 10.80 3.41 278.00 279.00 1.00 1.02 0.61 280.40 281.00 0.60 0.74 1.63 279.00 279.80 0.80 1.07 1.04 281.00 282.00 1.00 1.19 0.94 279.80 280.40 0.60 10.80 3.41 282.00 283.00 1.00 0.69 0.90 280.40 281.00 0.60 0.74 1.63 283.00 284.00 1.00 1.57 1.02 281.00 282.00 1.00 1.19 0.94 284.00 285.00 1.00 1.22 1.84 282.00 283.00 1.00 0.69 0.90 285.00 285.66 0.66 3.34 0.96 283.00 284.00 1.00 1.57 1.02 285.66 286.20 0.54 0.48 1.11 284.00 285.00 1.00 1.22 1.84 286.20 287.00 0.80 0.20 0.99 285.00 285.66 0.66 3.34 0.96 287.00 288.00 1.00 1.90 1.52 285.66 286.20 0.54 0.48 1.11 288.00 288.83 0.83 1.75 1.42 286.20 287.00 0.80 0.20 0.99 288.83 290.00 1.17 1.79 1.87 287.00 288.00 1.00 1.90 1.52 290.00 291.00 1.00 0.30 0.56 288.00 288.83 0.83 1.75 1.42 291.00 292.15 1.15 1.02 1.36 288.83 290.00 1.17 1.79 1.87 15.15 1.544 1.22 290.00 291.00 1.00 0.30 0.56 291.00 292.15 1.15 1.02 1.36 292.15 292.45 0.30 0.06 0.48 292.45 293.00 0.55 0.17 0.63 293.00 294.00 1.00 0.07 0.43 294.00 295.00 1.00 0.31 0.29 295.00 296.00 1.00 0.12 0.51 22.00 1.097 0.96



