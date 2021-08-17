The "Europe Construction Industry Databook Series Market Size Forecast (2016 2025) by Value and Volume (area and units) across 40+ Market Segments in Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Institutional and Infrastructure Construction Q1 2021 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European construction sector was severely impacted in 2020 due to COVID-19 crisis. The sector is expected to rebound in 2021 with construction output likely to recover by 4-5%.

This report provides data and trend analyses on European construction industry, with over 100 KPIs. This is a data-centric report and it provides trend analyses with over 1,500+ charts and 1,200+ tables. It details market size forecast, emerging trends, market opportunities, and investment risks in over 40 segments in residential, commercial, industrial, institutional, and infrastructure construction sectors.

Construction production in the EU-27 improved by 1.2 in November 2020, as compared to October 2020 and declined YoY by 1.1 %. In the euro-area, there was an increase of 1.4 as compared with October 2020 and a decline of 1.3 YoY as compared to November 2019.

In 2020, in France and Spain housing permits declined, which could impact housing completion in the coming years. Also, spending on commercial buildings is likely to decline in 2021, given the poor financial performance of several firms and impact of COVID-19. In 2021, countries with stringent lockdowns are expected to witness strong rebounds.

In the EU-27, construction of buildings improved marginally by 0.7% in November 2020 over October 2020, civil engineering improved by 3.0%. While in the euro area, construction of building and civil engineering improved by 1.0% and 3.1%, respectively.

In countries such as Finland where lockdown was less drastic, the construction activity was only moderately impacted during February-April 2020. More than 50% of the countries regained construction activity to pre-crisis levels excluding Slovakia, Poland, Bulgaria, Spain and Czech. While the Netherlands and Germany regained or slightly surpassed the February level.

The outlook for residential construction remains positive in 2021. The growing demand for housing among the citizens in the UK is boosted due to the cut in stamp duty on the sale of new homes due to which new orders have increased at a much faster rate. Also, demand for the residential construction sector is still strong in the German market.

The coronavirus crisis had a positive impact on the real estate market in Germany as the mortgage interest rates were at an all-time low. As a result, the demand for residential property is stronger than ever before. Despite the crisis, banks in Germany have seen sales growth by up to 30% as compared to 2019.

Commercial construction activities were severely impacted due to COVID-19 restrictions. In Germany for instance, biggest losses are expected in the commercial construction sector, with as much as a 6% drop in real terms in 2020. Also, some companies made zero sales in 2020, the effect of which is likely to continue into 2021. There can be a further decline of 2-4% in the next year.

Infrastructure construction was least affected by the global pandemic and is expected to have a positive outlook in 2021. The Italian Government is planning to spend a major chunk of the EU recovery fund on transport infrastructure. Over €1 billion is allocated for the construction of the Turin Lyon high-speed railway line, whereas €4.5 billion is allocated for Palermo Messina Catania railway construction. Additionally, the government also plans to spend about €2.6 billion on a direct high-speed link between Naples and Bari in Southern Italy.

Scope

Market Data and Insights: This report provides market size and forecast across 40+ construction segments for a period of 10 years from 2016-2025.

KPIs covered include the following:

Market size by value

Market size by volume of construction

Number of units

Residential Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Housing type (multi family, single family)

Key cities (Tier 1, Tier 2, Tier 3 segmentation)

Price point/income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)

Construction stage (new construction, re-development maintenance)

Residential Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Green building by Housing type (multi family, single family)

Green building by Key cities (Tier 1, Tier 2, Tier 3 segmentation)

Green building by Price point/income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)

Commercial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Office (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Retail (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Hospitality (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Restaurant (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Entertainment

Sports facility

Construction stage (new construction, re-development maintenance)

Commercial Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Office green building construction

Retail green building construction

Hospitality green building construction

Restaurant green building construction

Entertainment green building construction

Sports facility green building construction

Other commercial green building construction

Industrial Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size forecast in value and volume (area and units)

Institutional Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Healthcare construction

Educational construction

Public sector

construction stage (new construction, re-development maintenance)

Institutional Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Healthcare green building construction

Educational green building construction

Infrastructure Construction Sectors: 10-year market size forecast in value terms by

Marine and inland water infrastructure

Utility system construction (oil and gas infrastructure, communication infrastructure, power infrastructure, water and sewer infrastructure)

Transportation infrastructure (highway, street and bridge construction, railway construction, airport construction, and tunnel construction)

Construction stage (new construction, re-development maintenance)

