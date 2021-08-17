Anzeige
Dienstag, 17.08.2021
Relay Medical – Aufsehenerregende Meldung öffnet den Weg...
PR Newswire
17.08.2021 | 12:45
XCMG's Intelligent Manufacturing Base for Urban Operation-Specific Vehicles Completed and Production Commences

XUZHOU, China, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG (000425.SZ) has completed and put into production its intelligent manufacturing (IM) base for special vehicles for urban operations on July 28, 2021. XCMG also celebrated the official delivery of its 100-ton knuckle boom crane SQZ4500, the 100,000th unit milestone of special vehicles rolling off the assembly line.

XCMG's Intelligent Manufacturing Base for Urban Operation-Specific Vehicles Completed and Production Commences.

The base covers an area of 533 acres and was built with investment of 800 million yuan (USD123.4 million) as a key project of XCMG's IM plan for truck-mounted cranes.

"The base is XCMG's 15th IM plant under our intelligent upgrade strategy. As a dominant achievement of XCMG's IM agenda, completion and commissioning of the base also marks a new breakthrough in expanding production scale and increasing production efficiency of XCMG's urban operation-specific vehicles," said Sun Xiaojun, the GM of XCMG Special Purpose Vehicles.

The new base has multiple intelligent production lines, including turntable and base intelligent welding lines, and adopts cutting-edge technologies including 5G, industrial internet, and big data. 5G equipment data collection accuracy and processing efficiency increased by over 60 percent. The networking rate of fine, large and rare equipment will reach 90 percent, and online inspection of key processes will have a coverage of 80 percent.

Since 2003, XCMG has been investing heavily in building manufacturing bases for large-tonnage equipment, especially focusing on establishing a high-end manufacturing technology platform and creating a flexible production model of linear welding and assembly lines for large structural parts.

In 2018, XCMG built the world's first intelligent production line for crane turntables. The "star production line" has reached a mileage of 3,000 kilometers with more than 30,000 cranes coming off the assembly line in three years.

"Manufacturing intelligence is not only reflected in upgrading the production process, but also product maintenance and information management," added Wang Min, CEO and Chairman of XCMG.

In 2019, Hanyun Industrial Internet Platform was recognized as 'a solid and robust strength in the construction of industrial internet new infrastructure' for its achievements in device connection, data gathering and edge computing, particularly results in integrating, managing and analyzing massive industrial data, providing an industrial mechanism model, application development and data visualization.

For more information, please visit www.xcmg.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1595958/XCMG.jpg

© 2021 PR Newswire
