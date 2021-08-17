2021 Inc. 5000 Names MediaOps One of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America

For the second year in a row, MediaOps earns inclusion on the annual Inc. 5000 list

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaOps ( https://mediaops.com ), the place to tell your story in the most powerful way, today announced it has been once again named to the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest growing private companies in 2021. This is the second straight year that MediaOps has made the list of the fastest growing companies in the country.

The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment-its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

MediaOps is an omniversal tech media company covering news about IT industries and business practices that are re-shaping the world of technology, such as: DevOps, cloud-native, cybersecurity and digital transformation. MediOps' partners gain access to a highly-involved IT community to inform and engage with them through thought leadership, demand generation and specialized campaigns.

"MediaOps is honored to once again be a part of the prestigious Inc. 5000 list," said Alan Shimel CEO, MediaOps. "MediaOps not only set out to become the top IT news and content source, but to create advanced media distribution platforms that change the way our partners and thought leaders interact and share information with the IT community. Thanks to an incredible team and vibrant community, we've continued to expand our offerings and global footprint. We are excited to continue this upward trajectory in 2021 and beyond. We are doubly excited to share inclusion in this prestigious club with another company I co-founded, the DevOps Institute. Having both companies in the Inc. 5000 is a powerful statement about our model and our terrific people."

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 2021 Inc. 5000 companies, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, these companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

In addition to rapidly expanding its team and revenue, MediaOps continues to grow as a leading technology content and information driver through the convergence of multiple media distribution platforms, including:

DevOps.com

DevOps.com is an indispensable resource for DevOps education and community building. Its mission is to cover all aspects of DevOps-philosophy, tools, business impact, best practices and more. DevOps.com features the largest collection of original content related to DevOps in the form of in-depth features, bylined articles, blog posts and breaking news about the topics that resonate with IT readers interested in DevOps

Learn more about DevOps.com ( https://devops.com/ ).





DevOps.com is an indispensable resource for DevOps education and community building. Its mission is to cover all aspects of DevOps-philosophy, tools, business impact, best practices and more. DevOps.com features the largest collection of original content related to DevOps in the form of in-depth features, bylined articles, blog posts and breaking news about the topics that resonate with IT readers interested in DevOps Learn more about DevOps.com ( ). Security Boulevard

Security Boulevard's mission is to serve the security and related communities by providing a single destination for information, education and discourse on the leading topics and issues facing the security, as well as the larger IT community today.

Learn more about SecurityBoulevard ( https://securityboulevard.com/ ).



Security Boulevard's mission is to serve the security and related communities by providing a single destination for information, education and discourse on the leading topics and issues facing the security, as well as the larger IT community today. Learn more about SecurityBoulevard ( ). Container Journal

Container Journal's mission is to become an indispensable resource for education and information around container-related computing, education and community building. Our mission is to cover all aspects of containers-philosophy, tools, business impact, best practices and more.

Learn more about Container Journal ( https://containerjournal.com/ )



Container Journal's mission is to become an indispensable resource for education and information around container-related computing, education and community building. Our mission is to cover all aspects of containers-philosophy, tools, business impact, best practices and more. Learn more about Container Journal ( ) TechStrongTV

TechStrong TV broadcasts three days a week, Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 9:30 a.m. ET , featuring live news and coverage, as well as some of the most popular recent educational video content created.

Learn more about TechStrongTV ( https://techstrong.tv/ ).



TechStrong TV broadcasts three days a week, Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at , featuring live news and coverage, as well as some of the most popular recent educational video content created. Learn more about TechStrongTV ( ). DigitalAnarchist

Digital Anarchist is a groundbreaking new video platform, featuring high-quality, engaging content related to all things IT and tech.The Digital Anarchist offers video production and distribution, as well as sponsorship.

Learn more about DigitalAnarchist ( https://digitalanarchist.com/ ).



Digital Anarchist is a groundbreaking new video platform, featuring high-quality, engaging content related to all things IT and tech.The Digital Anarchist offers video production and distribution, as well as sponsorship. Learn more about DigitalAnarchist ( ). Accelerated Strategies

Accelerated Strategies Group is out to democratize access to industry expertise and knowledge. The company's analysts offer insightful, intelligent and useful information in a variety of formats relevant to the IT community including: research reports, assessments, digital events, videos, workshops and implementation projects with tech vendors, IT organizations and business leaders.

Learn more about Accelerated Strategies ( https://accelst.com/ ).

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief, Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on newsstands on August 20.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Vision Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Vision Conference, visit https://conference.inc.com .

About MediaOps

MediaOps, the place to tell your story in the most powerful way, is an omniversal media company covering IT industries and practices that are re-shaping the world of technology, including DevOps, cloud-native, cybersecurity and digital transformation. Through a convergence of new media distribution platforms, we deliver the experiential stories IT professionals need to gain fresh insights and learn new skills. For marketing partners, MediaOps delivers unparalleled access to inform and engage with a highly involved IT community, for thought leadership, demand generation, and specialized campaigns. MediaOps is not only the most trusted name in technology media, but the most loved as well.

Media Contact

Rebecca Auguste

MediaOps

rebecca@mediaops.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1169113/MediaOps_Logo.jpg