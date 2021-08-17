Violet Sells Realty of Century 21 Olympian Expands Land Sales for Builders to Help with Low Inventory

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Real estate agent Violet Gonzalez announces the expansion of land sales to builders in response to the current low housing inventory. Like many other real estate professionals faced with the severe housing shortage, Violet Sells Realty recognizes the value in adding land to the inventory and thus diversifying revenue streams amidst the global pandemic.

'While we've worked with builders previously, we are finding our efforts are now more important than ever as inventory has fallen to a historic low,' said Violet Gonzalez, of Violet Sells Realty - Century 21 Olympian.

A recent Forbes article highlights new reports revealing it will take a decade of record construction to fix the shortage. According to the NAR, the United States would have to build 2.1 million homes a year for a decade to make up the shortage. This is more than the US built each year during the housing boom of the mid-2000's.

Violet Sells Realty has land in different pockets throughout the city of Houston including Mayor Sylvester Taylor's old stomping ground in Sunnyside and surrounding areas. In some neighborhoods where businesses have closed due to the pandemic, there will be new single-family homes developing with lots ranging in size between 2,500 SF and 20,000 SF.

The longtime Houston area realtor had also recently announced the expansion of Violet Sells Realty with new residential and commercial listings. Violet offers clients a wealth of tools and resources through her website , containing the most current real estate market information for all of Houston and its surrounding areas and allowing clients and visitors to be able to search like an agent. In an effort to provide additional support she recently shared tips for those navigating the homebuying process in a seller's market.

About Violet Sells Realty

Violet Sells Realty of Century 21 Olympian works with both buyers and sellers to guide clients and provide them with the most honest and detailed information, while also helping them make the best choice for their home and/or commercial property. It makes buying, selling, and leasing a hassle-free experience from start to closing. Violet serves zip codes 77000-77599. For more information, please call 713-570-6906, or visit violetsellsrealty.com

For media inquiries, please call THE NALA at 805.650.6121, ext. 361.

SOURCE: Violet Sells Realty

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/659948/Violet-Sells-Realty-of-Century-21-Olympian-Expands-Land-Sales-for-Builders-to-Help-with-Low-Inventory