

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Walmart Inc. (WMT) reported earnings for second quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $4.28 billion, or $1.52 per share. This compares with $6.48 billion, or $2.27 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.56 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.4% to $141.05 billion from $137.74 billion last year.



Walmart Inc. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q2): $1.78 vs. $1.56 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.56 -Revenue (Q2): $141.05 Bln vs. $137.74 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.30 to $1.40 Full year EPS guidance: $6.20 to $6.35



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

WALMART-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de