New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 17, 2021) - Killi Ltd. (TSXV: MYID) (OTCQB: MYIDF) ("Killi"), a supplier of compliant consumer data, announced the appointment of Susan Mandell as Vice President of Sales. Mandell will report directly to Neil Sweeney, Founder and CEO of Killi, and be responsible for growing the revenue line for all products of Killi.

In her role, Mandell will oversee Killi's sales operations and team, both domestically and internationally, focusing on the execution and development of comprehensive sales strategies while driving increased velocity amongst the group. With her deep expertise in sales within the consumer data and technology space, Mandell will serve as a critical contributor to Killi's management teams and key business stakeholders.

"What attracted me to Killi was the team's laser-focused passion for educating consumers about how and where their data is used online," says Mandell. "The potential impact Killi has not only on the consumer market but also with brands and advertisers is immense, especially as policies and the market continue to evolve. We're all consumers, and for me, it's imperative to be able to provide consent regarding how my data is used."

Mandell brings a unique perspective and skill set to the Vice President of Sales role with over 15 years of sales experience. She most recently worked as VP of Channel Partnerships at TrueData. Prior to TrueData Mandell was a VP at 140 Proof, where she grew the largest book of business in the firm.

"It was immediately evident that Susan would be a tremendous asset to the Killi team given her vast knowledge of the consumer-data and technology spaces," says Neil Sweeney, Founder and CEO of Killi. "Susan not only understands the data and advertising market but understands the culture of Killi and what it takes to be successful in a company of this size. Her addition to the team will allow for more structure and velocity on the sales team while giving me additional bandwidth to be redeployed to other areas of need within the business. Her positive contributions to the company will be instantaneous."

The appointment comes on the heels of a growth year for the company. Killi continues expanding and establishing itself as the dominant consumer-facing data brand that allows consumers to view, edit, and control their data. Killi users are provided with an opportunity to reclaim the data that has been collected and monetized without their direct consent. To sign up to view your data, visit https://killi.io/download/.

