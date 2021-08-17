Stevanato Group S.p.A. (the "Company"), a leading global provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries, today announced that the underwriters of the Company's recently completed initial public offering of its ordinary shares have exercised in part their option to acquire an additional 1,018,280 ordinary shares at $21 a share.

The offering resulted in net proceeds of approximately $453.5 million to the Company after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses. The Selling Shareholders will receive the remaining net proceeds.

Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities and Jefferies acted as lead book-running managers for the offering. Citigroup, UBS Investment Bank, KeyBanc Capital Markets, Wells Fargo Securities and William Blair acted as book runners for the offering. Houlihan Lokey served as a financial advisor to the Company.

A registration statement relating to the shares being sold in this offering was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and became effective on July 15, 2021. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus related to the offering may be obtained from Morgan Stanley Co. LLC, Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, New York, NY 10014, or by email to prospectus@morganstanley.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Stevanato Group

Founded in 1949, Stevanato Group is a leading global provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. The Group delivers an integrated, end-to-end portfolio of products, processes and services that address customer needs across the entire drug life cycle at each of the development, clinical and commercial stages. Stevanato Group's core capabilities in scientific research and development, its commitment to technical innovation and its engineering excellence are central to its ability to offer value added solutions to clients.

For more information, please visit www.stevanatogroup.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking statements. The words "expect", "anticipate", "intends", "plan", "estimate", "aim", "forecast", "project", "target" and similar expressions (or their negative) identify certain of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are statements regarding the Company's intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, the Company's results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies, and the industry in which the Company operates. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on numerous assumptions regarding the Company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future. Forward-looking statements involve inherent known and unknown risks, uncertainties and contingencies because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future and may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond the Company's ability to control or estimate precisely, such as future market conditions, currency fluctuations, the behavior of other market participants, the actions of regulators and other factors such as the Company's ability to continue to obtain financing to meet its liquidity needs, changes in the political, social and regulatory framework in which the Company operates or in economic or technological trends or conditions. In particular, the Company may determine not to conduct a registered initial public offering in the time frame that it currently expects or at all, due to a number of potential important factors, including conditions in the U.S. capital markets, negative global economic conditions, potential negative developments in the Company's business, or unfavorable or regulatory developments. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or investment decision. Except as required by law, the company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210817005591/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Lisa Miles

lisa.miles@stevanatogroup.com

Media

Stevanato Group

media@stevanatogroup.com