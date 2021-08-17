Organto Foods Inc.: Organto Announces Strategic Logistics Relationship for Key European Markets

Streamlines Product Handling and Adds Capabilities

VANCOUVER, BC and BREDA, the NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Organto Foods Inc. (TSXV:OGO)(OTC PINK:OGOFF)(FSE:OGF) ("Organto" or "the Company"), an integrated provider of organic and value-added organic fruits and vegetables today announced that it has entered into an agreement with the logistics division of The Greenery B.V. (The Greenery Logistics) to consolidate logistics in key European markets, including product handling, quality control and warehousing through value-added packaging and processing services and retail level distribution.

"We are very pleased to have entered into this relationship with The Greenery Logistics as this will allow us to scale our business and add capabilities while at the same time leading to expected improvements in product handling costs and service levels. This agreement leverages the capabilities of an established market leader, and is well aligned with our asset light business model." commented Rients van der Wal, Co-CEO of Organto Foods Inc. and CEO of Organto Europe B.V. "As we accelerate development of our branded products, consolidating our logistics and further processing and packaging in key European markets is expected to improve the efficiency of the handling and delivery of our products to our valued customers."

The Greenery Logistics focuses on providing independent logistics and product handing services to a variety of third-parties, in addition to providing services to their Greenery Retail division. The Greenery Logistics utilizes state-of-the-art ERP systems and a well-established, fully automated logistical infrastructure to provide services from two modern distribution centers. The Greenery is an international fruit and vegetable company operating three divisions, Growers, Retail and Logistics, serving supermarkets, wholesalers, caterers and the processing industry in Europe and the rest of the world. The Greenery is owned by the growers of Coforta Cooperative.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

ABOUT ORGANTO

Organto is an integrated provider of branded, private label and distributed organic and non-GMO fruit and vegetable products using a strategic asset-light business model to serve a growing socially responsible and health-conscious consumer around the globe. Organto's business model is rooted in its commitment to sustainable business practices focused on environmental responsibility and a commitment to the communities where it operates, its people and its shareholders.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release may include certain forward-looking information and statements, as defined by law including without limitation Canadian securities laws and the "safe harbor" provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 ("forward-looking statements"). In particular, and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements respecting Organto's business model and markets; Organto's belief that the agreement with The Greenery Logistics Division will allow Organto to scale its business and add capabilities, driving cost efficiencies and improved service levels; Organto's belief that that the agreement with The Greenery Logistics Division is key as Organto accelerates development of its branded product initiatives, driving efficiencies and seamless handling and delivery to their valued customers; management's beliefs, assumptions and expectations; and general business and economic conditions. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions that may prove to be incorrect, including without limitation assumptions about the following: the ability and time frame within which Organto's business model will be implemented and product supply will be increased; cost increases; dependence on suppliers, partners and contractual counter-parties; changes in the business or prospects of Organto; unforeseen circumstances; risks associated with the organic produce business generally, including inclement weather, unfavorable growing conditions, low crop yields, variations in crop quality, spoilage, import and export laws and similar risks; transportation costs and risks; general business and economic conditions; and ongoing relations with distributors, customers, employees, suppliers, consultants, contractors and partners. The foregoing list is not exhaustive and Organto undertakes no obligation to update any of the foregoing except as required by law.

