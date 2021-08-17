Nasdaq Stockholm AB: CORRECTION: LISTING OF TURBO WARRANTS ISSUED BY MORGAN STANLEY & CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC

NOTICE 2021-08-17 TURBO WARRANTS (Record Id 181435) Nasdaq Stockholm has decided to list 3 warrant(s) issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc with effect from 2021-08-18. The warrant(s) will be listed on the NSDX segment of the Nasdaq First North Sweden. (STO Warrants Extend ME) Correction please find instrument identifiers in the updated attached document. Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1010598