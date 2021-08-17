

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's economy grew in the second quarter, preliminary estimates from Statistics Finland showed on Tuesday.



Gross domestic product increased a seasonally adjusted 2.0 percent sequentially in the second quarter. In the first quarter, output dropped 0.1 percent.



On a yearly basis, GDP grew a working-day adjusted 7.4 percent in the second quarter after a 1.0 percent fall in the previous three months.



Output of the national economy increased a working-day adjusted 9.7 percent year-on-year in June, following an 8.9 percent rise in May, which was revised down from a 9.0 percent growth.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, output grew 0.8 percent month-on-month in June, after a 0.53 percent rise in the prior month.



Data showed that the primary production grew about 2.0 percent annually in June. Secondary production rose by about 4.0 percent and services production gained by around 13.0 percent from a year ago.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de