Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

SECOND INTERIM DIVIDEND

The Board of Temple Bar Investment Trust plc has today declared its second interim dividend for the year ending 31 December 2021 of 9.75p per ordinary share. To be paid on 30 September 2021 to those shareholders registered at the close of business on 10 September 2021.

The shares will go ex-dividend on 9 September 2021.

17 August 2021

LEI: 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323