Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration
PR Newswire
London, August 17
TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
(the "Company")
SECOND INTERIM DIVIDEND
The Board of Temple Bar Investment Trust plc has today declared its second interim dividend for the year ending 31 December 2021 of 9.75p per ordinary share. To be paid on 30 September 2021 to those shareholders registered at the close of business on 10 September 2021.
The shares will go ex-dividend on 9 September 2021.
17 August 2021
LEI: 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323
TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de