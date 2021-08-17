Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 17.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Relay Medical – Aufsehenerregende Meldung öffnet den Weg...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 936289 ISIN: GB0008825324 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
17.08.2021 | 16:33
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, August 17

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

SECOND INTERIM DIVIDEND

The Board of Temple Bar Investment Trust plc has today declared its second interim dividend for the year ending 31 December 2021 of 9.75p per ordinary share. To be paid on 30 September 2021 to those shareholders registered at the close of business on 10 September 2021.

The shares will go ex-dividend on 9 September 2021.

17 August 2021

LEI: 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.