The EG Association Reveals Roster of Board Members, Outlines Plans for Social Impact

BERN, Switzerland, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The EG Association, a social impact association of the multi-entity cryptocurrency ELONGATE, has revealed the official roster for their leadership board members. Just last week Elongate announced its highly anticipated incorporation and formation as two legally independent and collaborative entities. The board of the EG Association will consist of Armin Keyani, Malik Bakrim, Eugeniu Cujba, and Danijela Svircic. The two entities, though legally distinct, will work together with an overall shared vision and mission to create a lasting social impact by continuing to redefine the power of cryptocurrency.

The EG Association will focus on governing social impact activities such as donations, sponsorships, and community engagement. Within its first few months of operation, Elongate has donated over USD 3,000,000 to charitable partner organizations as well as achieved full incorporation of two legal entities.

As the new President of EG Association, Lorenzo said: "It's exciting and rewarding to grow Elongate to where it is now. With the newly appointed VPs and the incorporation finalized, the possibilities of social impact that we can achieve have greatly increased."

Danijela Svircic was announced as the VP of Social Impact and Partnerships at the EG Association, making her the latest member to join the board. In the past months, Danijela was a key member of the ELONGATE team who helped work with charity organizations and facilitate relationships with social impact causes. She has nearly 10 years of public sector, non-profit, and volunteer experience, with her most recent notable role serving as a Diplomat managing development cooperation projects at The Office of the European Union Representative in Jerusalem.

As the new VP of Social Impact and Partnerships, Danijela said: "I feel excited about joining the movement that has been making a positive social impact in the world. I hope that I can use my diverse experience to continue to nurture this project on an even larger scale. We have the tools to rebuild society for the better and I am confident that Elongate can become the leading force behind the global social impact movement powered by cryptocurrency."

Aside from strengthening the roster of the team with the introduction of a VP for Social Impact and Partnerships, another name will be revealed very soon who will join the board of the EG Association.

