Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc - Fact Sheet as at 31 July 2021
PR Newswire
London, August 17
Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC
17 August 2021
Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 July 2021
Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC Fact Sheet as at 31 July 2021 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM and on the Company's website, www.worldwidewh.com.
- ENDS
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
Tel: 0203 008 4913
WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de