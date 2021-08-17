DGAP-News: Fiven ASA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

PRESS RELEASE

Stockholm, 17th August 2021

Fiven ASA publishes bond prospectus and applies for listing of its bonds on Nasdaq Stockholm

Fiven ASA (the "Company") has issued a senior secured bond loan in an initial amount of EUR 70,000,000 within a total framework amount of EUR 125,000,000, on the Nordic bond market. The bonds carry a floating interest rate of EURIBOR 3m + 6.85 per cent. per annum and matures 21 June 2024.

The Company has applied for listing of the bonds on the Corporate Bond list at Nasdaq Stockholm. The bonds will be admitted to trading at Nasdaq Stockholm as soon as possible.

In connection with this, the Company has prepared a prospectus. The prospectus has been approved by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Sw. Finansinspektionen). The prospectus will be available on the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority's website (www.fi.se) and on the Company's website (fiven.com).

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/9355I_1-2021-8-17.pdf

For further information, please contact:

Stein Erik Ommundsen, Group CFO and General Manager

+47 975 10 481, Stein.E.Ommundsen@Fiven.com

Stefan Mokros, IR Manager

+49 221 6507 6097, stefan.mokros@fiven.com

This information is information that Fiven ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 16:00 CET on 17 August 2021.

