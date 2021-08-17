Capital Gearing Trust plc

Date:17 August 2021

ISSUE OF EQUITY

On 17 August 2021 Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the "Company") issued 27,350 Ordinary shares of 25p from its block listing facility at an average price of 5,055.567 pence per share.

The Company's issued share capital now consists of 16,247,158 Ordinary shares, and there are no shares held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of shares with voting rights in the Company is 16,247,158.

Following this issue, the Company now has the ability to issue a further 2,150,092 Ordinary shares.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

