M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Net Asset Value 17-Aug-2021

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (the "Company")

Net Asset Value

LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24

The Company announces that as at close of business on 31st July 2021, the unaudited cum-income net asset value per ordinary share was 102.16 pence*.

* the net asset values per ordinary share are not adjusted for the interim dividend of 0.76p declared on 27th July 2021 and due to be paid on 27th August 2021 to ordinary shareholders on the register on 6th August 2021. The ex-dividend date was 5th August 2021.

All enquiries: M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc 07874 627 585 Link Company Matters Limited, Company Secretary

