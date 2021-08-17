

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Despite a weak start and a subsequent sluggish spell, the Switzerland stock market edged higher gradually to hit a new peak on Tuesday amid continued optimism about strong corporate earnings.



The benchmark SMI, which edged down to 12,392.66 in early trades, hit a new high at 12,496.95 in the final hour before settling at 12,477.44 with a gain of 58.30 points or 0.47%.



Lonza Group shares gained about 1.7%. Nestle gained 1.5%, while Partners Group and Givaudan gained 1.35% and 1.25%, respectively.



Novartis ended nearly 1% up. Roche Holding gained about 0.5%.



Richemont ended nearly 2% down. Swiss Life Holding shed about 1.7% after the financial-services firm reported a fall in its premiums in the first half.



Swatch Group and Holcim ended lower by about 1% and 0.9%, respectively.



Among the stocks in the Swiss Mid Price Index, Kuehne & Nagel climbed 4.7%. Lindt & Spruengli gained 1.7%, while BB Biotech, Tecan Group, SIG Combibloc, VAT Group and Straumann Holding ended higher by 1 to 1.3%.



Dufry, PSP Swiss Property, Vifor Pharma, Flughafen Zurich, Adecco and Swiss Prime Site declined 1 to 2.5%.



Meanwhile, the number of new confirmed Covid cases continues to rise in Switzerland.



'Unfortunately, things are not going in the direction we wanted. The hospitalisations are going up sharply. What is worrying is that the number of infections is now increasing again in the older age groups,' said Patrick Mathys, a top official at the Federal Office of Public Health today.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de