E2Gold Inc.: E2Gold Grants Stock Options

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / E2Gold Inc. (TSXV:ETU) (the "Company" or "E2Gold") announces that it has granted 6,850,000 stock options to directors, officers, and consultants of the Company. The stock options are exercisable for a period of 3 years at a price of $0.13 and vest immediately.

ABOUT E2GOLD INC.

E2Gold Inc. is a Canadian gold exploration company which completed an oversubscribed Initial Public Offering on December 30, 2020 and began trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on January 4, 2021. Its large flagship property, the Hawkins Gold Project, covers seven townships in north-central Ontario, about 140 km east of the Hemlo Gold Mine. The Company is currently drilling the first half of an 8,000 metre 2021 drill program to confirm and expand the McKinnon Inferred Resource.

All scientific and technical information contained in this press release was prepared under the supervision of Eric Owens, the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101.

